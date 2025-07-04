Do you also think Love Island USA producers were unfair sparing Cierra while they expelled Yulissa for using a racial slur?

Episode 27 of Love Island USA season 7 came out on July 3. It featured the biggest elimination of the season, with five islanders packing their bags for home. Most of them were bombshells who entered the villa much later, while the only couple who remained strong was Nic and Cierra.

However, Cierra's future in the villa now looks grim after an old Instagram story she posted before entering the villa resurfaced. The post allegedly contained a racial slur, which many found insensitive and offensive.

Earlier in the season, Yulissa was expelled after a podcast clip emerged of her using a racial slur. Because it happened early in the season, the producers could easily ask her to leave in episode 2. But in Cierra's case, since she is part of Love Island USA's strongest, most exclusive couple, it might be tricky for producers to cut her out straight away.

With a large part of the plot banking on Cierra's shoulders, it seems the producers may have turned a blind eye to what she did before joining the villa. And with no apology from Cierra's side, inaction on such a clearly skewed topic seems unfair to me. I also think it's biased because when they made an example out of Yulissa, the fair thing would have been to follow through with Cierra as well.

Why I think it's unfair to keep Cierra on Love Island USA season 7

First and foremost, Cierra's use of racial slurs is unfair to the community she targeted. There's a reason such terms are deemed slurs, and everyone in society is expected to know them. An adult's ignorant use of one should be called out, because how else do we as a society keep it equal and inclusive for everyone?

The producers at Love Island USA seemed to understand this fundamental theory when they asked Yulissa to leave. With an inclusive star cast featuring people from many different ethnicities, they understood why such behavior should be punished. If they hadn't acted upon it, Cierra's continuation in the season would have made more sense.

In the Instagram story in question, Cierra expressed her opinion on the cosmetic procedures she underwent.

"I can also be a little ch**ky when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look," Cierra wrote.

The censored word is a racial slur referring to Asians, which she used to describe their looks, something that is outright unacceptable. There's nothing to decipher here; it's clear as day that the word she used and the context it was used were both racial.

So I don't see why Love Island USA producers stalled her exit if they were going to ask her to exit at all. Fans are expressing outrage on platforms such as X, Reddit, and TikTok, demanding her expulsion. And they are doing so because the producers made an unspoken promise when they took the step with Yulissa.

They promised to protect the feelings of society and showed that the Love Island USA franchise doesn't tolerate any such ignorance. But by letting Cierra continue on the show, they broke their promise and violated basic societal norms. They still have time, though, to immediately right their wrong.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

