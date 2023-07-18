“I kind of ducked my head”: Barbie star Margot Robbie reveals her awkward encounter with Clint Eastwood

Margot Robbie is a popular actor with a significant body of work in different genres along with two Academy nominations. Riding waves of acclaim, the talented actor is currently busy traveling all over the country prior to the release of her latest movie, Barbie, where she plays the titular role. She is also famous for portraying DC’s Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad.

While the actor shot to fame with The Wolf of Wall Street, her work was acclaimed in other movies like Bombshell and I, Tonya.

Robbie has attended the Oscars event several times, whether as a nominee or an attendee guest. One of her memorable instances at the Oscars has been her encounter with Clint Eastwood.

Recounting her interaction with Clint Eastwood, Margot Robbie revealed while speaking to a media house that she opened a bottle of champagne during an ad break. A loud exploding sound came from the bottle.

"Clint Eastwood was sitting right in front of me and he turned round and glared at me… I kind of ducked my head," she said.

Encounter with Clint Eastwood worried Margot Robbie

Eastwood wore his trademark frown as he looked at Margot (Image via Getty)

Margot Robbie said during the interview that she had a face-to-face meeting with the iconic Clint Eastwood when she was sitting right behind him during the 2015 Oscars. She elaborated that after presenting on the stage and doing an interview, she was given a bottle of champagne. She then came back to her seat and decided to open her bottle.

"I went backstage because I had to present (on stage) and afterwards I did an interview…they gave me this bottle of champagne. I was in my seat and we were in an ad break, so I opened it. It popped really loudly."

The loud sound from the bottle made Clint Eastwood turn around and glare at Margot Robbie. Trying to avoid being seen, a sheepish Robbie ducked her head to hide. As is well-known, Academy Award shows are dry events with official proceedings occurring as per plan.

While she found her weird reaction amusing, she tried to analyze Eastwood’s behavior and that he may be upset with her.

The versatile actor took a guess at evaluating the famous star’s expressions. While Clint had his characteristic furrowed brow and stern expression, Margot Robbie thought it was his natural appearance.

Moreover, the Harley Quinn actor wondered whether the yesteryear star wanted to share some of the drink.

"I don’t know. Maybe he wanted some? It looked like a glare though"

Margot’s observation adds an amusing element to the otherwise serious event.

Clint Eastwood guided his son away from a role in another Margot movie

Jeff Sneider @TheInSneider @KINGofKINGS0007 It's just like, give that role to an unknown actor. Why is rising star Scott playing, essentially, a background actor?

Clint’s son Scott Eastwood was seen alongside Margot Robbie in 2016’s Suicide Squad but was absent in the 2020 sequel to the movie. Scott told the media that his father had convinced him to leave the film.

Clint allegedly told him to do the part only if it was good and the movie really needed him. However, since the movie was not going to pay him and his script was not ready, Scott seems to have made a wise move by opting out.

Margot Robbie’s achievements over the years

Margot is waiting for the release of her movie, Barbie (Image via Getty)

As mentioned above, Margot Robbie has received two nominations – best actress for I, Tonya, and best supporting actress for Bombshell.

The versatile actor has portrayed many real-life characters such as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots, skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and actress Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Known for experimenting with roles and presenting scintillating performances and dedication to the art, Margot is now waiting for her movie, Barbie, to hit the screens on July 21, 2023.