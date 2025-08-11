Perez Hilton raves about "Tayvis" after alleged real reason behind Travis Kelce's first Instagram post with Taylor Swift surfaces

Perez Hilton raved about NFL star Travis Kelce, who recently posted photos with his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. On August 11, 2025, he shared a post on X expressing his excitement over this new chapter in &quot;Tayvis&quot; (Taylor + Travis) life.&quot;Tayvis is medicine for my soul!&quot; he captioned his post.Perez @ThePerezHiltonLINKTayvis is medicine for my soul! #TaylorSwift and #TravisKelce:For context, Perez Hilton was referring to Travis Kelce’s July 25, 2025, Instagram post. The Kansas City Chiefs player shared several photos with Taylor Swift.&quot;Had some adventures this offseason, kept it,&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe photo dump included 13 images of Kelce posing with loved ones, seven of which featured Swift. It marked the first time Kelce had posted photos of the Blank Space singer on Instagram.In the website article linked to the aforementioned X post, Hilton broke down Kelce’s decision to post Swift's picture. He referenced a People magazine report from July 25, 2025. The report cited a source close to the couple who revealed that the move from Kelce &quot;wasn’t random.&quot; The insider explained that the 35-year-old athlete’s choice to post Taylor for the first time symbolized how serious their romance had become.&quot;It was intentional. They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become,&quot; the source said.According to the same source, the relationship had reached a strong and stable stage. The insider described them as being “in a really solid place” and more “in sync than ever.”Reacting to the insider’s alleged real reason behind Travis Kelce's first Instagram post with Taylor Swift, Hilton remarked:&quot;Travis Kelce wants everyone to know his relationship withTaylor Swift is the real deal!&quot;What else did Perez Hilton say about Travis Kelce’s Instagram photo dump with Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Image via Getty Images)In his website article, Perez Hilton weighed in on Travis Kelce’s recent Instagram post featuring Taylor Swift.&quot;In case you missed it, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end posted his first-ever pictures with the pop star on Instagram this week! The photo dump featured a look at his offseason adventures with friends and family, and, obviously, Taylor!&quot; he saidHe further highlighted some of the standout moments from the carousel. He pointed out images of the couple with their arms around each other in matching hats on a boat, and another where they were “having fun in the snow,” while hanging out with friends.Hilton then emphasized how the post offered rare insight into their romance that was kept largely private in recent months.&quot;We love getting a peek into their relationship! The pair have been keeping things more low-key these past few months, so it’s nice to see!&quot; he saidHowever, Hilton tempered the excitement by noting that while things appeared to be going well between the two, they were “not ready to take things to the next level” despite ongoing speculation. He noted how one particular photo from Kelce’s photo dump had sparked intense online chatter. Fans had spotted Kelce’s phone lock screen in one shot. It showed a black-and-white image of Swift holding up her left hand and seemingly pointing to it. This led many to wonder if it was an engagement announcementHowever, Hilton clarified that Taylor Swift’s gesture was not engagement-related. According to a source who spoke to TMZ, Swift was only wearing Kelce’s three Super Bowl rings, and the pair were “not engaged yet.”&quot;At least Swifties can find comfort in that these two are very serious about each other! And clearly so in love!&quot; Hilton remarked.Kelce and Swift began dating in September 2023, but this upload from the NFL star marked the first time he shared photos of the Style singer on his account. Taylor’s own Instagram debut of Kelce came earlier on June 22, 2024, when she posted a selfie with him, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during her London Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.Taylor Swift posts about Travis Kelce for the first time (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift)Post-Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has been enjoying some time away from the spotlight. She recently made headlines for reclaiming the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is focused on the NFL 2025 season, marking his 13th year with the Kansas City Chiefs.