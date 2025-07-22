Taylor Swift reportedly "ready to marry" Travis Kelce after NFL star helped her get through massive family crisis, Perez Hilton reacts

Perez Hilton weighed in on the news of Taylor Swift reportedly being “ready to marry” Travis Kelce after the NFL star supported her through a major family crisis. Reacting to the report, Hilton shared a post on X on July 18, 2025 and captioned it:&quot;How Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift During Dad’s Heart Surgery – As Family Takes Big Next Step Amid Their Romance!&quot;In the article linked to the X post, Perez Hilton referenced a Daily Mail report dated July 18, 2025, which revealed that Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, had recently undergone a critical quintuple bypass heart surgery and was reportedly on the road to recovery.Referring to the media report, Hilton explained that the entire Swift family had come together to support Scott. He further emphasized that even the “newer member of the fam,” Travis Kelce, had stepped up in a significant way to be part of the family’s support system during the difficult time.Citing the insider quoted in the Daily Mail, Hilton noted that doctors had discovered an issue in Scott’s heart, and &quot;everything happened so fast.&quot; Fortunately, the medical team &quot;took care of it.&quot;Hilton further remarked how, as per the insider, Kelce &quot;went into total caregiver mode,&quot;. He personally checked in on Scott after the surgery and made sure Taylor was looked after—right down to ordering food to ensure “she was eating.”&quot;This was their first crisis together, and Travis was doing everything right. If Taylor wasn’t ready to marry him before, she sure is now. They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable,&quot; Hilton wrote, citing the insider.Hilton also reported that, based on the insider’s account, Kelce had earned a huge honor for his devotion during the crisis and was added to Swift’s family group chat.&quot;This has been a total milestone in their relationship… This has been such a scary time for the Swifts, so it’s great that the athlete was able to be there and help support them all. Just another testament to how good of a partner he is!&quot; Hilton remarked.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline at a glanceTravis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty)As per People Magazine’s June 25, 2025, report, pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumors in September 2023. It began when Kelce was spotted attending Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans noticed him watching the performance from his private box and trading friendship bracelets with other Swifties.Shortly after, Kelce admitted on the July 26, 2023, episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he had hoped to meet Swift in person and give her a custom bracelet but was unable to do so.&quot;I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,&quot; he said.During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which was released on September 21, 2023, Kelce recalled how he “threw the ball in [Swift’s] court” by inviting her to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium. Just three days later, on September 24, Swift made a surprise appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game.She was seen in Kelce’s suite alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, and was caught cheering as Travis scored a touchdown. After the game, the two were photographed leaving together, with Swift wearing Chiefs gear — sending the internet into a frenzy.Their public appearances continued to build momentum. On October 14, 2023, both stars made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live. While Swift came to introduce musical guest Ice Spice, Kelce appeared in a sketch joking about the NFL’s obsession with Swift coverage.That same night, they were spotted holding hands at the SNL afterparty at Catch Steak, confirming their relationship.&quot;Taylor and Travis were there all night, and they were so smiley, they were so happy,&quot; a source told People magazine in October 2023.As per the source, the couple were &quot;super affectionate&quot; the whole night, and “giving each other kisses”.Kelce and Swift at the SNL season premiere party (Image via Getty)Since then, both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have talked about each other in various interviews.On December 6, 2023, Swift was named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year, and she gave a rare look into her private life. She mentioned that their relationship began after Kelce “adorably” mentioned her on his podcast.&quot;It all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell… We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,&quot; she said.Swift also confirmed that by the time she was first seen at a Chiefs game in September, they were already a couple. On January 28, 2024, following the Chiefs’ win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, Swift joined Kelce on the field to celebrate. And on February 11, she brought her family and close friends to support him at Super Bowl LVIII.Travis Kelce also showed his support for Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour, even joining her onstage during her performance on June 23, 2024.Night Three Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK (Image via Getty)After Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department, fans speculated that some of its lyrics referenced Kelce. Following the close of the 2024–2025 football season, the couple spent quality time together.&quot;They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it. They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them,&quot; a source exclusively told People magazine.Most recently, in June 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their red carpet debut as a couple at Kelce’s Tight End University, a summer training camp held in Nashville.Since the end of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has been spending some time away from the spotlight with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. She recently made headlines for buying back the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums.Meanwhile, Travis Kelce returned to the NFL in 2025 for his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs.