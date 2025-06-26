Perez Hilton claims Ice Spice is spilling "tea" after rapper unveils interesting detail about Taylor Swift & beau Travis Kelce

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton claimed that singer Ice Spice was spilling "tea" about Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. On June 25, 2025, Hilton shared a post on X, captioned:

"Remember Ice Spice? She’s out here spilling some #TaylorSwift tea!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The X post was linked to an article on his website, where Hilton pointed to Ice Spice’s recent red carpet appearance at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on June 21, 2025.

Hilton further reported that during a brief exchange with Entertainment Tonight, the rapper was asked if she could share something “surprising” about her friends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and that she responded with an unexpected detail.

"They’re really really funny… They’re probably some of my funniest friends. They’re funny, you guys. That’s the scoop. They’re like us," Ice Spice said in the interview.

Referring to the rapper’s comment, Hilton, in his website article, noted that the remark was not just about a casual sense of humor, and that Ice genuinely considered Swift and Kelce hilarious.

"Huh! And not just, they have a better sense of humor than you’d think. She legitimately thinks they’re hilarious, and that’s something folks might not expect," Hilton explained.

He further added that Ice's observation made sense to him. Travis Kelce and his brother Jason were already known for their lighthearted banter on their podcast. Hilton then pointed out that while Taylor Swift rarely did long-form interviews, her cleverness and wit were also evident through her songwriting, which was packed with sharp wordplay.

"So we bet the dynamic between them is so much fun!" Hilton added.

Ice Spice’s friendship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: At a glance

2023 Video Music Awards - Backstage (Image via Getty)

Rapper, and songwriter Ice Spice formed a close bond with global pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce back in 2020. Their friendship quietly blossomed behind the scenes and later made headlines when Ice collaborated with Swift on the 2023 remix of Karma.

In October 2023, Ice Spice made her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. It was Taylor Swift who introduced her on the show, solidifying her support in a rare public appearance. Kelce also joined in, not on stage, but in a skit that parodied the intense media frenzy around his and Swift’s relationship.

"Taylor and Travis are both big Pete [Davidson] and Ice Spice fans, so they came last minute to show their support," a source told People Magazine.

The source further added:

"It was a surprise to the audience and the staff, no one knew they were there. Upon arrival, the show offered them cameos and they happily jumped in."

Their ongoing support also extended to Ice Spice’s performance at Coachella 2024, where both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were present in the audience, to cheer her on.

The Barbie World singer has also been spotted on multiple occasions spending time with the Shake It Off singer, both publicly and privately. One particularly high-profile appearance occurred when Ice joined Swift in her VIP suite at the 2024 Super Bowl, where they watched the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce's team, take on the San Francisco 49ers.

At the time, fans could not help but notice Ice Spice’s puzzled expressions during the game. Ice later addressed this during her July 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show.

"I was incredibly confused. I’m still confused… I did not have a clue what was happening... I honestly would just wait until Taylor cheered, and then I’m like, ‘Yay!’" she admitted (as per Page Six)

Despite her lack of familiarity with football, Ice returned to the Super Bowl again with Swift in February 2025 when the Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a July 2024 Rolling Stone cover story, Ice reflected on her friendship with Swift, explaining that their "personalities mesh really well" (as per People Magazine)

Swift, in the same feature, praised Ice Spice not just for her talent, but for her ambition and industry savvy.

"I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works… Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world," Swift said.

Ice Spice released a deluxe edition of her debut EP, Like..?, on July 21, 2023. She recently featured on the remix of the girl group KATSEYE's song Gnarly, which was released on June 6, 2025.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is currently enjoying some time off following her successful Eras Tour. She is focusing on her personal life and spending time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More