Was Mariska Hargitay on a Taylor Swift music video? Actress claims she learnt a lot from the singer who's a "boss lady"

In the June 25 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper was joined by actress Mariska Hargitay, who recalled her appearance in the Taylor Swift Bad Blood music video.

Ad

"It was so fun. It's the best music video," Mariska said in the podcast.

Ad

Trending

Released in 2015, the Bad Blood music video features a star-studded cast, including Mariska Hargitay, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ellen Pompeo, and many others.

The Law & Order: SVU star recalled joining members of Taylor Swift's squad at the 2015 MTV Video Awards, describing it as the "most fun" experience.

"It was right after we made the video. That was the most fun being in the squad with all the cool girls, super models, and all of it was like the most fun ever. It was just so great," Mariska Hargitay said.

Ad

She continued,

"She was just warm and smart and kind and such a boss lady, and it was so amazing cuz what year was that? I learned so much from her. That's what I love about her is [that] she's so young, but she shows us in such beautiful ways how to be fearless and a boss lady."

Ad

Alex went on to ask Mariska if she would be interested in appearing in a music video, again.

"If Tay-Tay asked me. I'm standing by for Taylor. I only do Taylor Swift videos," Mariska Hargitay responded.

For the unversed, Swift has also named her Scottish Fold cat Olivia Benson, after Mariska Hargitay's iconic character in Law & Order: SVU. In 2015, Swift shared a video of the cat meeting Mariscka for the first time.

Ad

"This is Olivia Benson meeting Olivia Benson, and um, things are going well so far," Swift narrated the video.

Meanwhile, during the podcast, Mariska revealed that she also named her cat after Taylor Swift's 2022 song Karma.

"I did name my cat Karma. So payback's a b***h," Mariska Hargitay said.

Also read: How many cats does Taylor Swift have? Singer's love for felines explored

Ad

"It was like [an] archaeological dig" — Mariska Hargitay reflects on the making of My Mom Jayne

Ad

My Mom Jayne, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 13, is a documentary about Jayne Mansfield, Mariska Hargitay's mother, who died in a car accident in 1967 at the age of 34.

Mariska, who was just 3 years old, was present with her brothers in the backseat of the car and survived the crash. The children were raised by their father, actor Mickey Hargitay.

Marking her directorial debut, the documentary features Jayne's story from Mariska's perspective, 57 years after her death.

Ad

Elsewhere in the Call Her Daddy interview, the 61-year-old actress reflected on her emotional and personal experience of revisiting the time in her life when her mother passed away. She compared the experience to an "archeological dig."

"It was so many things, and I allowed it to be so many things. You know, it was like [an] archaeological dig for me; it was like the ultimate detective work, and I didn't know what I was going to find. But it was just such a beautiful journey, a painful journey, a bumpy ride. It was all of the above; it was so many things," Mariska said.

Ad

Zoltan, one of Mariska's brothers who was in the backseat during the accident, shares in the documentary that Jayne was arguing with his then-boyfriend, Sam Brody, shortly before the crash. He recalls that she moved to the front of the car, and about half an hour later, he heard a scream, and as he puts it, "that was it."

"I often think about why she didn't just stay in the backseat with us?" Zoltan stated.

Ad

Also read: "It feels personal"- When Mariska Hargitay made her feelings clear about Law and Order: SVU fans

My Mom Jane is set to release on Max and HBO on June 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More