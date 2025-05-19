"It feels personal"- When Mariska Hargitay made her feelings clear about Law and Order: SVU fans 

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, or Law & Order: SVU as it is commonly known, is among the most popular shows of all time, and so is its lead actor, Mariska Hargitay, who has immortalized the character of Olivia Benson throughout the history of television. Moreover, Olivia Benson has become more than a great character. She is an icon now.

Mariska Hargitay dealt with a variety of very serious subjects throughout the 26 seasons of Law & Order: SVU, which taught her a lot, too. But she also made fans who were more than mere fans of the show.

Hargitay discussed about SVU fans in a 2024 interview with Variety, where the actress said:

"I feel like I have different kinds of fans because of the subject matter. They’re so loyal and protective, it feels personal,...This show is such a unicorn."

This is also pointing to the fact that not only does Mariska Hargitay amaze fans with her acting as Benson, but Olivia Benson's character also inspires others to step forward and share their traumas.

Mariska Hargitay also claimed that she got to know a lot when she started playing this character, which reveals how influential Olivia Benson's character really is to almost everyone.

"I learned more about s*xual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, than I ever had thought about"- Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU has indeed been one defining show that has brought forth a lot of interesting conversations, even the ones that are slightly more uncomfortable. But it had always been pathbreaking in its approach. It even taught Mariska Hargitay things that she did not know at that point in her life.

The actress discussed this in an interview with The Interview Magazine in 2024. She addressed this, saying:

"I learned more about sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, than I ever had thought about. And quite frankly, before I started the show, I didn’t know a lot about it. When I read the script, I thought the show was so progressive, that they were willing to take on this subject matter."

She continued:

"I learned that one in three women will be assaulted, and one in six men. That’s what started the foundation for me. That’s when I started going, “I have to do something,” because the show was obviously tackling the subject matter, but when I learned the statistics, I said, “Why isn’t everyone talking about this?” And if I didn’t know, I figured nobody knows what an epidemic violence against women is."

SVU's approach does make the show more daring and more relevant than most procedural dramas. As of now, there have been 26 seasons of the show, and it has already been renewed for a 27th season.

Throughout this long and fruitful run of SVU, Mariska Hargitay has remained the lead in the show and continues to drive it to new achievements.

In her role as Olivia Benson, Hargitay also received a lot of recognition. She became one of the highest-paid actresses on television and even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Beyond acting, Hargitay has also actively remained involved in activism and philanthropy.

She will be seen again in Law & Order: SVU season 27.

