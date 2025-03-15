What is Law & Order fame Mariska Hargitay's net worth? Everything you need to know

Mariska Hargitay has played a key role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since it premiered in 1999. As Captain Olivia Benson, she has remained one of the most well-known characters on television, leading the longest-running primetime live-action series. Throughout the years, her character has handled very complicated cases, worked closely with survivors and built a lasting presence in the industry.

Before SVU, Hargitay had roles in television series such as ER, Falcon Crest, and Tequila and Bonetti. She also appeared in films including Lake Placid and Ghoulies. While these projects added to her career, Law & Order: SVU became the defining role that brought her mainstream recognition.

Her performance as Benson earned her both an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Outside of acting, she launched the Joyful Heart Foundation, an organization that provides support for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Everything you need to know about Law & Order fame Mariska Hargitay's net worth

Mariska Hargitay (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for The Women's Media Center)

Mariska Hargitay’s net worth in 2025 stands at around 100 million dollars. She has built her fortune through her long-running role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her earnings also come from syndication royalties, endorsement deals, and smart real estate investments. With SVU still airing and her salary among the highest in television, her wealth continues to grow every year.

1) Law & Order: SVU salary brings in millions every year

Hargitay has been part of Law & Order: SVU since 1999. Her salary has increased significantly over the years. As per Parade, she currently earns 500,000 dollars per episode. Each season usually has 22 episodes. This means she makes around 11 million dollars every year just from her base salary.

Her earnings do not include bonuses or other contract perks. Over 26 seasons, her total earnings from SVU have surpassed 200 million dollars. Her contract remains one of the most lucrative in television history, especially for a drama series.

2) Syndication royalties keep the money flowing

SVU is constantly airing in reruns on multiple networks. Hargitay continues to earn money from syndication. Exact figures are not public, but estimates suggest she makes between 2 million and 4 million dollars per year from syndication royalties.

As per Parade actors from the Law & Order franchise likely receive 6 percent of their original salaries in syndication rights. If this applies to Hargitay, she makes at least 660,000 dollars per year from reruns alone. With SVU running for more than two decades, this income stream is extremely valuable and will continue for years.

3) Other acting projects added to her fortune

Although SVU remains her biggest source of income, Hargitay has taken on other acting jobs. She appeared in movies like Lake Placid and Ghoulies. She also had guest roles on television shows like ER, Chicago P.D., Tequila and Bonetti, and Falcon Crest. These projects may not have earned her as much as SVU, but they contributed to her career and overall income.

Hargitay has signed endorsement deals over the years. She is known to be selective about the brands she partners with. Unlike other celebrities who sign large commercial contracts, she prefers to align with causes she supports.

She has partnered with No More, an organization focused on ending domestic violence and sexual assault. While she does not have many traditional endorsements, these partnerships have added to her wealth.

4) Real Estate investments have boosted her wealth

Mariska Hargitay (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Hargitay and her husband, actor Peter Hermann, have made some serious real estate moves over the years. As per Business Inside, the bought a townhouse in New York for $10.7 million in 2012. The property, located in the Upper West Side, is one of the many high-value assets contributing to her net worth. They have also bought and sold other properties, including a Hamptons home worth millions.

5) She’s still making millions every year

With SVU still running and her contract securing her as the highest-paid cast member, Hargitay continues to bring in at least $13 to $15 million per year from salary, royalties, and other ventures. Even if she ever decides to step away from the show, her syndication earnings and investments would keep her financially secure for life.

