Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15 recap: A drunken night leads to a legal nightmare

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15 premiered on March 13, 2025, on NBC. The show has been on the air since 1999, making it one of the longest-running programs on television. The series follows the Special Victims Unit of the NYPD, a team dedicated to investigating crimes of assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

In Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15, what started as a night of escape for Stacey Moran turned into a crime scene the next morning. She had gone on vacation with her husband, hoping to celebrate their anniversary, but after he got drunk and aggressive, she needed space. She went to the hotel bar alone and met Ryan, a teenager who said he was attending a wedding.

He was drinking, confident, and acting like an adult. Stacey assumed he was over 21. They flirted, drank together, and eventually ended up in the hotel pool. That night, they slept together.

The situation took a turn when Ryan’s stepmother found Stacey’s underwear in his jacket while doing laundry. Suspicious, she confronted Ryan, and he admitted to the meet-up. She immediately took him to SVU, reporting it as statutory r*pe. Under New York law, Ryan, at sixteen, was legally incapable of giving consent. Stacey, unaware of his age, now faced serious charges.

The case quickly became one of the most complicated SVU had handled in a while.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15: Who drugged who

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15 (Image via NBC)

In Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15, Stacey initially claimed she blacked out that night and had no memory of what had happened. When pressed, she recalled drinking from Ryan’s vodka bottle, but she had no reason to suspect anything was wrong.

A toxicology report changed everything. It revealed she had MDMA in her system. Stacey was shocked—she had never used drugs. She was a teacher, subject to random testing, and had never failed one.

The case took a sharp turn when SVU searched Ryan’s room and found a stash of MDMA pills. Under questioning, Ryan admitted that he had crushed MDMA into his vodka before the night began. He claimed it was for himself, not for Stacey. But he never warned her, and she unknowingly consumed a drink laced with drugs.

Now the case was not just about statutory r*pe—it was about consent on both sides. If Stacey had been drugged, the question of whether she could truly consent to anything came into the scene. The law said no. But Ryan, as a minor, also could not legally consent to s*x.

The situation turned into a legal mess where both parties were technically victims and perpetrators at the same time. With no clear-cut villain, the case became one of the most difficult prosecutions the SVU team had seen.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15: A courtroom battle with no clear answers

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15 (Image via NBC)

ADA Carisi took the case to trial, but it was clear from the start that this would not be a straightforward conviction. Stacey’s defense argued that she had been drugged without her knowledge, making her incapable of making rational decisions. The prosecution pointed out that regardless of her state, she had still committed statutory r*pe.

Text messages from Ryan complicated things further. He had messaged friends about wanting to hook up with an older woman at the wedding and had boasted about using MDMA. His stepmother insisted that he was a victim, but his own behavior raised questions.

The jury struggled. Some believed Stacey had been reckless but not criminal. Others saw Ryan as a teenage boy who had knowingly put himself in a situation beyond his control. After hours of deliberation, they could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The judge declared a mistrial. Stacey walked out of the courtroom free but with her reputation ruined. Ryan’s family wanted justice, but it was unclear if retrying the case would lead to a different outcome.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15: Detective Bruno’s confession changes the perspective

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15 (Image via NBC)

In the middle of the chaos, Detective Terry Bruno made a revelation that shifted how the team saw the case. He confided in Benson that when he was fifteen, an older woman had s*xually assaulted him. She was a family friend, drunk one night, and slipped into his bed. At the time, he had not pushed her away. He did not even process it as assault.

His confession explained why he had been so tense throughout the case. He had spent years ignoring what happened to him, but seeing Ryan caught in a similar situation made him relive it. Unlike Ryan, Bruno had never told anyone about his situation.

He had convinced himself that because he had not fought back, it was not abuse. This case forced him to realize that consent is not just about physical resistance.

His story did not change the trial’s outcome, but it did shift the way Benson and the team saw the case. Stacey was legally guilty, but morally, the situation was not black and white.

Ryan was technically a victim, but his actions showed he had more agency than most statutory r*pe cases. By the end of the episode, one thing was clear—there were no easy answers.

Viewers can watch Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15, titled Undertow, on NBC.

