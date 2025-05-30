Mariska Hargitay sends 3-word message as Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to epic Game 5 victory at MSG

On Thursday, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks staved off elimination at Madison Square Garden, picking up a 111-94 win to send the series back to Indiana.
Much like in previous games, MSG was packed, with numerous high-profile celebrities sitting at courtside. It included Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller and "Law & Order SVU's" Mariska Hargitay.
Following the team's win, Hargitay shared pictures from the game, sending a three-word message to Jalen Brunson and the team. She was in attendance with fellow SVU actress Kelli Giddish.
"Special @nyknicks Unit," Hargitay wrote.
Hargitay followed it up with another photo showing her and Brunson hugging after the game.
"#CaptainLove #CaptainRespect #Jalen," Hargitay wrote.
Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet traveled to Indiana for Game 4 on Tuesday, so there's a chance Hargitay joins the team's traveling celebrity row for Game 6 on Saturday.
If not, the famed actress will likely attend Monday's Game 7 at MSG.
"Our backs were against the wall," - Jalen Brunson speaks candidly on Knicks' success in Game 5
Heading into Game 5 on Thursday, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks knew that their backs were against the wall. A loss would eliminate them and send the team into the offseason.
Despite Jalen Brunson shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc, the team struggled, shooting just 8 of 29.
However, the Knicks' defense came up big when it mattered most, making things difficult for Tyrese Haliburton. He finished with just eight points and six assists, marking his second-lowest scoring performance of this postseason.
After the game, Brunson spoke candidly about his team's do-or-die position on Thursday.
“(I wanted to) set a tone, for sure," Brunson said, via the New York Post. "It wasn’t through putting the ball in the basket. That happened, but just trying to make sure we were all on the same page and ready to go. Our backs were against the wall.”
The team will look to stave off elimination once more on Saturday in Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
This postseason, New York is 6-2 on the road.
