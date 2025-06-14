Lindsey Vonn hails Mariska Hargitay’s ‘My Mom Jayne’ as best documentary she’s seen while attending premiere

Legendary alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently shared her thoughts on Mariska Hargitay's documentary film, which she saw at the annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The three-time Olympic medalist attended the premiere of the film at the festival and applauded the documentary.

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most decorated competitive skiers, who came back from her retirement at the age of 40 after successfully undergoing partial knee replacement surgery. She has posted 82 World Cup wins and was nominated for the 2025 Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2025-26 season. After accepting the nomination and adhering to the team's requirements, the athletes will be named to the team in September 2025.

Vonn wrapped up her last season with a historic feat at Sun Valley, Idaho, by capturing the second position in the super-G event. She became the oldest female skier to achieve a podium finish. Amid her off-season, the elite athlete recently attended the annual film festival organised by Tribeca Enterprises, the Tribeca Festival.

Through her Instagram story, St. Paul, Minnesota, native spoke highly of the documentary film 'My Mom Jayne,' directed by actress, philanthropist, and producer Mariska Hargitay. The alpine skier who attended the film's premiere mentioned,

"Best documentary I have ever seen! Bravo @therealmariskahargitay🩷@mymomjayne"

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story | Source: IG/lindseyvonn

Lindsey Vonn established her legacy in the sport by becoming the only American to win a gold medal in the downhill race event at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. Along with her Olympic and World Championship feats, she also holds twenty World Cup titles.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on the significance of winning a medal at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup—Men's and Women's Super G—Source: Getty

During her interview with CNN Sports in May 2025, Lindsey Vonn reflected on the importance of winning a medal at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2025.

“I think that it changes everything. I think there are a lot of people that thought that I would never be back and I would never be successful again – and I think that I proved to myself, and to them, that I still deserve to be here, no matter if I will be 41 at the next Olympics," she told CNN.

She continued,

“I cried. I think that (podium) was the hardest I’ve ever cried after a race because it just was so emotional and it meant so much to me – and, actually, I’m going to put it next to my Olympic medal because that’s how much it means to me.

Vonn's health and fitness book, 'Strong Is the New Beautiful,' which was released in 2016, and her memoir, 'Rise: My Story,' published in 2022, both became New York Times bestsellers.

