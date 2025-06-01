Lindsey Vonn shows off aftermath of "hard training week"

Legendary competitive alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently shared glimpses of her challenging training week. The three-time Olympic medalist also reflected on the intensity of the physical training she has been undergoing.

Vonn is one of the most decorated competitive alpine skiers and has returned to the sport at the age of 40, after undergoing successful partial knee replacement. Due to sustaining injuries throughout her career, she announced her retirement in 2019 and made her notable comeback in November 2024.

The St. Paul, Minnesota native has registered 82 World Cup victories, and in her last season, she became the oldest in history to clinch a podium finish. She won a silver medal in the Super-G race event at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup.

Vonn is now aiming towards the chance to compete at the XXV Olympic Winter Games, famously known as Milano Cortina 2026.

Through her Instagram story, the four-time Olympian disclosed glimpses of her intense training week, highlighting her swollen earlobe. She wrote:

"Signs of a hard training week...IYKYK"

Screenshots of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story | Source: IG/lindseyvonn

Vonn has clinched eight medals from the World Championships. She is the only American woman skier to capture a gold medal in the downhill race event at the 2010 Winter Olympics and the first from the country to win the slalom race at the Trofeo Topolino, Italy's esteemed international junior competition.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her comeback to competitive skiing

During her interview with The Athletic in February 2025, Vonn expressed her thoughts on her return, highlighting her motivation and emotional connection to the sport.

"I’ve always loved a challenge. My journey back to competitive skiing has been driven by my love of the sport, going fast, and the exhilaration that drew me to the slopes. Cortina, Italy, is a special place to me. It’s where I first realized my potential to win, and the mountains there have always felt like home to me."

She continued:

"With next year’s Olympic Games being held in Cortina and Milan, I am eagerly awaiting the chance to once again compete in the Olympics and am excited that they happen to be somewhere that has been so special to me."

Vonn has also been nominated to the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2025-26 season, including 48 other athletes. According to the acceptance of the athlete and conformity to team expectations, they will be named officially to the team in September 2025.

