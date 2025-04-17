Lindsey Vonn gets real about toll of training on personal life after coming out of retirement 

Legendary alpine skier, Lindsey Vonn, recently shared her thoughts on making adjustments to her new training routine after making a notable comeback from her retirement. The prominent competitive skier expressed her thoughts in her latest interview.

Ad

The three-time Olympic medalist, Vonn, expressed her views on having less freedom, her transition to her demanding training routine, and working around her schedule. In her interview with Esquire in April 2025, the elite athlete who is competing at 40, said:

“When you want to go support your sister, or whatever it is, you can’t be there. I do miss that. When you’re living out of your suitcase for months at a time, it’s a challenge to reset.”

Ad

Trending

The eight-time World Championship medalist retired in 2019 due to suffering from injuries. She last played in 2019 at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden and concluded the downhill women's competition with a bronze medal win. After undergoing successful partial knee replacement surgery, she returned to competitive skiing.

She came back in November 2024 after undergoing complete rehabilitation. After almost a hiatus of six years, Vonn resumed her chase for greatness. In December 2024, she clinched the 14th spot in the Super-G event in St. Moritz. After this event, her ranking improved, and she registered sixth place in the St. Anton World Cup downhill race. She took fourth spot in the Super G race event at St. Anton.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn created history by becoming the oldest skier to win a World Cup medal, clinching second position at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in the Super G event at Sun Valley, Idaho.

Lindsey Vonn discloses her thoughts on her current perspective and freedom from external pressure

Lindsey Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn is a decorated alpine skier with 82 World Cup wins and multiple records. Along with her Olympic and World Championship feats, she has twenty World Cup Globes to her name.

Ad

During her interview with Sports Illustrated in February 2025, she shared her thoughts on her perspective and having freedom from expectations and pressure. She said:

“My perception of myself never has. I’m still the same little girl who wanted to be a ski racer and wanted to be an Olympian. Maybe now, I’m just a little bit more myself; I don’t have the expectations or outside pressure I might have felt more before. People see this in my face. I’m having such a great time. I’m laughing. I’m smiling. And some of that is a weight that’s been lifted off of me.”

The alpine skier received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award in 2011.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More