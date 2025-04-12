Lindsey Vonn shares glimpse of her slope training amid off-season after memorable comeback journey

The legendary alpine ski icon Lindsey Vonn recently shared a glimpse of her training in the snowy mountains through her Instagram story. It featured Vonn in her full racing suit, making her way through the mountain route and going on the downhill slope.

The three-time Olympic medalist etched history recently by becoming the oldest skier to clinch a podium finish. She won a silver medal in the Super-G event at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, which was held in Sun Valley, Idaho. Through her Instagram story, Vonn showcased a spectacular glimpse of her training on the snowy route, surrounded by lush trees and splendid mountains.

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram stories | Credits: IG/lindseyvonn

The prominent athlete has eight World Championship medals and 20 World Cup globes, which include four overall globes, five super-G globes, eight downhill globes, and three combined globes. She retired in 2019 due to injuries and returned to competitive skiing in November 2024 after successfully undergoing partial knee replacement surgery.

After her return, she posted a 14th position finish in the Super-G event in St. Moritz in December 2024. She improved and clinched the sixth position in St. Anton, which was her first downhill race in six years. She then took fourth spot in Super G at the same venue.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on the new perspective she gained while being away from skiing

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most decorated alpine skiers and has won numerous accolades throughout her career. However, due to a long history of injuries, particularly knee injuries, Vonn decided to conclude her career in February 2019.

During her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Vonn shared her thoughts on how stepping away from the sports had given her a novel perspective. She expressed:

"I have been away from the sport for six years and I think that just given me a different perspective because I never expected to come back. I got my foundation and business and family and everything's great but no one else has that perspective." [9:06 onwards]

She continued:

"No one else has stepped away from the sport and been able to look at life from a broader a bigger picture. I've been injured so many times when things are taken away from you that you love, you realize, 'oh wow I I really do love that so much'. I just have a different perspective and I don't need to prove anything to anybody."

Her last official competition before retiring was the 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden, where she won the bronze medal in the downhill event.

