Lindsey Vonn shares 3-word reaction to being back on slopes for training amid skiing off-season

Lindsey Vonn has shared her reaction to being back in training during the skiing off-season. The skiing season, which began on October 24, 2024, concluded on March 27, 2025.
Vonn made her skiing comeback on December 21, 2024, at the World Cup race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, after undergoing knee replacement surgery in April. She went on to achieve something which nobody thought was achievable, winning her first World Cup medal since the comeback on March 23 with a silver medal in the Super-G race at the FIS World Cup Finals on home soil.
Just over two weeks into the off-season, Lindsey Vonn has already begun her preparations for the upcoming season as she was seen being back on the slopes. She shared an update of this on her Instagram story, captioning it with a three-word reaction:
“Back to work..”
In another post, she gave an update on her pre-season training routine, stating:
"Going fast… just how I like it! Spring testing camp is officially under way 💃🏼"
Although Vonn ended her comeback journey on a high, she faced a heartbreaking loss just days after her feat at the World Cup. She lost her 9-year-old dog, Lucy, due to kidney failure. Since then, the 40-year-old has expressed her love for Lucy through multiple Instagram posts as she continues to cope with the loss.
Lindsey Vonn reflects on her journey from pain to winning World Cup medal
After concluding her season at the Sun Valley Ski World Cup, Lindsey Vonn reflected on her comeback journey from pain to a successful return. She shared that her goal a year ago was simply to be pain-free, but less than a year later, she not only made her skiing comeback but also landed on the World Cup podium. She said via an Instagram post:
“The chapters of the journey back…One year ago, I was lying in bed, recovering from a partial knee replacement surgery. My only goal was to be pain free, so it’s pretty wild to look back and see the work and steps that led me back to ski racing.”
“To think about where I am now… 🤯back on the podium after 6 years away from the sport…And the best part is that I have no pain and I feel healthier and stronger than I have in years,” she added.
Based on her own journey, she shared a message of encouragement for those facing similar struggles, adding that progress may not always be visible, but it’s happening. She admitted that the process is messy but emphasized the importance of continuing to push forward even when it gets tough.