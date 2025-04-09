Lindsey Vonn shares 3-word reaction to being back on slopes for training amid skiing off-season

Lindsey Vonn has shared her reaction to being back in training during the skiing off-season. The skiing season, which began on October 24, 2024, concluded on March 27, 2025.

Ad

Vonn made her skiing comeback on December 21, 2024, at the World Cup race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, after undergoing knee replacement surgery in April. She went on to achieve something which nobody thought was achievable, winning her first World Cup medal since the comeback on March 23 with a silver medal in the Super-G race at the FIS World Cup Finals on home soil.

Just over two weeks into the off-season, Lindsey Vonn has already begun her preparations for the upcoming season as she was seen being back on the slopes. She shared an update of this on her Instagram story, captioning it with a three-word reaction:

Ad

Trending

“Back to work..”

Screenshot of Vonn’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ @lindseyvonn

In another post, she gave an update on her pre-season training routine, stating:

Ad

"Going fast… just how I like it! Spring testing camp is officially under way 💃🏼"

Ad

Although Vonn ended her comeback journey on a high, she faced a heartbreaking loss just days after her feat at the World Cup. She lost her 9-year-old dog, Lucy, due to kidney failure. Since then, the 40-year-old has expressed her love for Lucy through multiple Instagram posts as she continues to cope with the loss.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her journey from pain to winning World Cup medal

Lindsey Vonn in the women's Super-G during the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After concluding her season at the Sun Valley Ski World Cup, Lindsey Vonn reflected on her comeback journey from pain to a successful return. She shared that her goal a year ago was simply to be pain-free, but less than a year later, she not only made her skiing comeback but also landed on the World Cup podium. She said via an Instagram post:

Ad

“The chapters of the journey back…One year ago, I was lying in bed, recovering from a partial knee replacement surgery. My only goal was to be pain free, so it’s pretty wild to look back and see the work and steps that led me back to ski racing.”

“To think about where I am now… 🤯back on the podium after 6 years away from the sport…And the best part is that I have no pain and I feel healthier and stronger than I have in years,” she added.

Ad

Based on her own journey, she shared a message of encouragement for those facing similar struggles, adding that progress may not always be visible, but it’s happening. She admitted that the process is messy but emphasized the importance of continuing to push forward even when it gets tough.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More