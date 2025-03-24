Lindsey Vonn gets teary-eyed as she gets real about first podium win in 7 years

Lindsey Vonn emotionally reacted to her first podium finish since her comeback at the 2024/25 World Cup season. The American skier clinched silver in the Super-G race at the Sun Valley FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals.

Vonn has been on the run for a podium since her first Super-G race in St. Moritz on December 21, 2024. She peaked with a fourth and sixth finish, suffered minor injuries, and delivered below-par performances in the World Championships. After a long wait, Vonn saw her podium dream turn into reality at the Sun Valley on March 23, 2025.

In the final Super-G World Cup race, she finished second behind Lara Gut-Behrami, garnering massive cheers from the crowd. At 40, she became the oldest woman to ever win a World Cup race podium. She last won a World Cup in 2018, over seven years ago.

Beaming with joy and pride, the 82-time World Cup winner shared a picture of herself tearfully kissing the long-awaited silver medal on her Instagram story. She captioned it:

"This means so much to me"

Lindsey Vonn with her first WC medal after comeback; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Following the monumental achievement, Lindsey Vonn silenced everyone who doubted her ability to ski at 40.

"I usually do better when the pressure’s higher. It’s the last race of the season. I just put it all on the line. This is the level that I know I can ski. I know I can even do better than that. It’s been a rough season of people saying that I can’t, that I’m too old, that I’m not good enough anymore. I think I proved everyone wrong," she told NBC Sports.

Vonn's recent Super-G achievement was the 138th podium finish in her World Cup career.

Lindsey Vonn delighted in her eventful week and noted the importance of embracing all her sides

Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn recently attended the Paris Fashion Week, donning fits by prominent names such as Balenciaga and Gabriela Hearts. Around the same time, she competed in the Super-G in La Thuile, Italy, successfully balancing fashion and skiing like a pro.

She penned a note with a photo dump of her eventful week, highlighting the importance of embracing her soft and feminine side despite being associated with a sport that demands strength and aggression.

"A lot happened in one week… from training in Austria to Paris fashion week, racing in Italy and then finally making it home to my dogs… it’s been wild. I enjoy getting to be myself on and off the mountain and showing the different sides of me. You can be strong, competitive, aggressive and also feminine and soft all at the same time! Don’t let anyone put you into a box. Just be yourself," her caption read.

Lindsey Vonn won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award in 2011, a year after she became the first American female skier to win the downhill gold at the Winter Games.

