"It’s been wild"- Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known on her comeback season after appearance in star-studded Paris Fashion Week

Lindsey Vonn reflected on her eventful week, which included great training sessions and an appearance in the star-studded Paris Fashion Week. The American Alpine skier also sent out an inspirational message to her fans.

Ad

The 40-year-old returned to the Alpine Skiing season nearly six years after her retirement. Her decision stemmed from her immense love for the sport and undergoing partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024.

Lindsey Vonn has yet to achieve a podium position finish in her races on the Alpine skiing circuit. However, the American shared that she was enjoying the process and hoped to improve her performance in the upcoming races. After an eventful week that included appearances in the Super G in La Thuile, Italy, and the Paris Fashion Week where she donned a Balenciaga outfit, Vonn shared a brief note on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

The former World Cup Champion urged her fans not to be intimidated by limits and instead experience different sides of themselves.

"A lot happened in one week… from training in Austria to Paris fashion week, racing in Italy and then finally making it home to my dogs… it’s been wild. I enjoy getting to be myself on and off the mountain and showing the different sides of me. You can be strong, competitive, aggressive and also feminine and soft all at the same time! Don’t let anyone put you into a box. Just be yourself 💪🏻❤️," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Lindsey Vonn on her latest World Cup appearance

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts on Instagram after missing out on the podium in her latest appearance at the Super G in La Thuile, Italy. The American Alpine skier revealed that she will continue to push her limits and face every challenge with the same grit and confidence.

Ad

Vonn shared that even though she had a chance to achieve a podium position, she decided against making a risky move as she wanted to improve her ranking and qualify for the World Cup Finals.

"When you fall, you pick yourself back up💪🏻 Yesterday I was down, today I stood back up. Because no matter what life throws at me, I will always continue to try my best every day. I didn’t risk much today but it was a solid run, only .30 off of the podium, and I did exactly what I wanted to do. I improved my ranking and qualified for the World Cup Finals in both Downhill and Super-G!!," she wrote.

Furthermore, she expressed her excitement to compete in the remaining two races of the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback