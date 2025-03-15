Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known after missing out on podium finish in latest World Cup appearance 

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts after she missed out on the podium position in the Super G in La Thuile, Italy. The American athlete finished 13th overall and revealed how, despite the shortcomings, she is looking forward to her next opportunity as she continues her comeback season.

Vonn decided to come out of retirement to compete in the Alpine Skiing season after undergoing a partial knee surgery in April 2024. Since her return to the skiing circuit, Lindsey Vonn has showcased steady improvements in her performance however, she is yet to register a podium finish.

The 40-year-old recently competed in the Super G in La Thuile and was the fastest American skier while finishing 13th overall. Italy's Federica Brignone clinched the title with a performance of 57.95, Sofia Goggia finished second, and Romane Miradoli stood third. Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts in a detailed post on Instagram and revealed that she did not risk much while competing.

She revealed that her focus was to improve her rankings to compete in the upcoming World Cup Finals in both Downhill and Super-G.

"When you fall, you pick yourself back up💪🏻 Yesterday I was down, today I stood back up. Because no matter what life throws at me, I will always continue to try my best every day," she wrote.

"I didn’t risk much today but it was a solid run, only .30 off of the podium, and I did exactly what I wanted to do. I improved my ranking and qualified for the World Cup Finals in both Downhill and Super-G!! Considering I never thought I would be here, I’m pretty happy with the regular season, and I still have two races left! Cannot wait to come back home to race in @sunvalley next weekend 🇺🇸🙌🏻," she added.

Lindsey Vonn on dealing with hate comments

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts about receiving hate comments in her comeback season. The American Alpine skier expressed that even though the hate is very miniscule, it still affects her widely.

The former World Cup Champion revealed that she tries her best to deal with the situation in a better manner however, she gets overwhelmed sometimes.

"I love skiing and that’s the only reason I came back to this sport… but there have been so many negative voices. People who don’t believe in me. People who say I’m too old and slow. People who question my character. People who tell me to move over because my time is up….I know they are only a few voices out of many…. But it still hurts," she wrote.

Furthermore, Lindsey Vonn expressed her desire to complete the season with a positive mindset and put forward her best performances in the upcoming races.

