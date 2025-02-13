"But it still hurts"- Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known as she navigates through negative voices amid comeback season

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts as she navigated through hate and negative comments during her comeback season. The American athlete expressed how even though the negative comments are very few, they still affect her and revealed how she is trying her best to handle the situation.

Vonn returned to professional skiing nearly six years after her retirement. She had undergone a partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024 to find a permanent solution for her recurring knee issues.

After undergoing rehabilitation and recovering from the surgery, she announced her return to the slopes, a decision that stemmed from her love for the sport and the feeling of competing.

The 40-year-old athlete has made multiple World Cup appearances in the Alpine Skiing season so far and is yet to register a podium finish. Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to express her thoughts on a particular aspect that was affecting her immensely as she continued to compete in the season.

The former World Cup champion expressed how, despite having a strong mindset, negative comments that question her ability and put her down affect her.

"I’m not gonna lie, these past few weeks have been tough. I love skiing and that’s the only reason I came back to this sport… but there have been so many negative voices. People who don’t believe in me. People who say I’m too old and slow. People who question my character. People who tell me to move over because my time is up….I know they are only a few voices out of many…. But it still hurts," she wrote.

"I think it hurts because I care. I know I shouldn’t, but at the end of the day, my skin is only so thick.I wish I could have done better, but I didn’t. I did my best with what I had. And I know I don’t handle every situation perfectly… because im very far from perfect. But I do care," she added.

Furthermore, she thanked the people who supported her during her comeback journey.

Lindsey Vonn on racing her first World Cup during her comeback

Lindsey Vonn with her Teammates at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Team Combined - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt message as she reflected on her journey post-retirement until her comeback. The American athlete expressed how it has been a complete roller coaster ride where she tried multiple avenues as well as spent a lot of time with her family.

Vonn expressed her elation at being able to return to the slopes to compete once again and try her best to enjoy the moment rather than worry about the results.

"It’s been 2,187 days since I raced in a World Championships… but tomorrow I’m back!!🙌🏻… something I never thought I would be able to do. I feel lucky to get this opportunity but also thankful that I was able to earn my way here with a body that is finally working again!" she wrote.

Furthermore, Lindsey Vonn expressed how she won't be taking the opportunity for granted and give it her best effort.

