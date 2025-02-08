"Didn’t go the way I had hoped"- Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known after being unable to finish first World Championship race in comeback season

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts as she couldn't compete in her first World Championship race in her highly anticipated comeback season. The former World Cup champion shared that the race did not go according to plan as she hooked her right arm on the 11th gate of the Super G course and could not finish the race.

The American skier came out of retirement nearly after six years to compete in this year's Alpine skiing season after undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery to find a solution to her recurring knee issues over the years. After undergoing a proper rehabilitation program, Vonn returned to the slopes to compete professionally.

Lindsey Vonn competed in back-to-back World Cup races over three weeks before taking a short break to prepare and compete in her first World Championship in 2,187 days. However, as the appearance didn't go according to plan, the American Alpine skier took to Instagram to express her thoughts and shed light on the volatile nature of skiing.

"Yesterday didn’t go the way I had hoped… that’s ski racing for you! I hooked my arm on a gate and wasn’t able to finish… but! I’m so proud of @lauren_macuga on an incredible level run, taking home the 🥉!! Plus, i still had fun and it was a perfect day to be on the mountain!" she wrote.

Lindsey Vonn on competing in the Skiing World Championships after a long hiatus

Lindsey Vonn at the World Championship during Downhill Ladies 1st Training - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to express her thoughts as she prepared to compete at the Skiing World Championships in Saalbach. The American Alpine skier shared how she never imagined that she would be able to make a professional comeback and expressed her gratitude for being able to return to the slopes.

The 40-year-old skier reflected on her life after retirement and expressed how she explored multiple avenues. However, her decision to return to the slopes to compete professionally again has given her nothing but joy and excitement. Vonn expressed her desire to make the best of her time as she embarked on the skiing adventure again.

"I feel lucky to get this opportunity but also thankful that I was able to earn my way here with a body that is finally working again!" she wrote.

"This journey hasn’t been an easy one but it has given me a lot of joy. I’ve lived an incredible life since I retired in 2019 and I miss that life, my dogs, and my family. But this adventure is short and one that I will not waste," she added.

Furthermore, she expressed her excitement about representing Team USA and continuing to improve steadily as the season progressed.

