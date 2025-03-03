Lindsey Vonn highlights striking contrast in her life between 2024 and 2025

American Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently shed light on the changes in her life since last year. This comes just a few days after she competed in the FIS Ski World Cup in Kvitfjell, where she competed in two downhill (16th and 13th) and one super-g events (16th place).

Ad

Vonn oversaw an immense change in her life in the last quarter of 2024 when she decided to return to the slopes once again. Owing to this, the Minnesota native went from attending events last year to competing against high-level skiers on the slopes currently.

Vonn took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March last year and a picture from her time in skiing events this year on her stories to contrast the striking changes in her life across a year.

Ad

Trending

"On this day last year" Vonn remarked in her first story.

Vonn's first story featuring her glimpse from the Vanity event - Source via: @lindseyvonn on Instagram

Following this, Vonn posted another photo of herself from the event and joked:

Ad

"Def not looking like this right now"

Vonn's second story - Source via: @lindseyvonn on Instagram

Lindsey Vonn summed up the striking contrast between the two years and wrote in her final story:

Ad

"What a difference a year makes"

Vonn's third story featuring glimpses of her skiing after comeback - Source via: @lindseyvonn on Instagram

Following her comeback to the slopes, Lindsey Vonn competed in several events, such as the 2025 Ski World Championships.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn shares thoughts after competing in FIS Ski World Cup races in Kvitfjell

Vonn during her super-g race during FIS Ski World Cup leg in Kvitfjell, Norway (Image via: Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn recently opened up about her performance in Kvitfjell, Norway, between February 28 and March 2.

Ad

Following the event, Vonn shared a post on her Instagram and lauded the progress she had made with her race gear. Additionally, she mentioned other competitors during the race who helped each other bring out their best performances. She wrote:

"Progress was made this weekend! I won a few splits, was on pace to have a great result today (except for my big mistake!) and I feel like I made progress with my equipment. It’s kind of like driving an F1 car… you need to fine tune your car through testing, feel, engineers and trial and error. Thanks to everyone at @head_rebels for helping me get to where I want to go! Big congrats to the women on this team! It’s fun to feel the support and energy of everyone pushing each other."

Ad

In her post, Lindsey Vonn also congratulated her countrymates, Lauren Macuga (second in downhill, second race) and Breezy Johnson (third in downhill, first race), for their podium finishes during the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback