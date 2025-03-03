Lindsey Vonn reacts as $34.4M worth Coco Gauff turns heads at the Oscars red carpet in a stunning yellow dress

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff recently received praise from Lindsey Vonn following her appearance at the 2025 Oscars red carpet. Gauff attended her first-ever Oscars ahead of her appearance at the BNP Paribas Open in California.

The 2023 US Open champion dazzled at the Sunday Night Academy Awards as she posed on the carpet outside Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025. The American tennis star was seen donning a V-neck yellow gown embellished with jewels. Gauff elevated her look with her hair in braids and a messy bun.

She paired the look with stunning diamond drop earrings and completed the attire with a golden chic watch. Gauff also posed for cameras before walking the red carpet, glimpses of which she shared on social media. Sharing the carousel of photos, Gauff wrote:

"Moments before arriving to the #oscars ✨💫"

The three-time Olympic medalist and skier Vonn couldn't stop gushing over the $34.4M tennis star (according to Forbes) and reacted with three fire emojis in the comments section.

"🔥🔥🔥," Vonn chimed.

Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section.

Gauff attended the star-studded event along with her mother Candi, who was seen donning a one-shouldered shimmery metallic floor-length dress, which she paired with dainty diamond jewelry.

"Progress was made this weekend" - Lindsey Vonn reflects on her performance at Kvitfjell Super G

Lindsey Vonn of Team United States during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway. (Photo: Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn made a return to the sport after navigating a series of injuries and undergoing a knee replacement surgery. On Sunday, March 2, 2025, she competed in the Kvitfjell Super G in Norway. Vonn started off strong but later tumbled near the Tommy Moe turn, eventually losing her momentum.

"Progress was made this weekend," Vonn wrote. "I won a few splits, was on pace to have a great result today (except for my big mistake!) and I feel like I made progress with my equipment. It’s kind of like driving an F1 car… you need to fine tune your car through testing, feel, engineers and trial and error." (via Olympics.com)

She added:

"Big congrats to the women on this team! It’s fun to feel the support and energy of everyone pushing each other. Now a few days off 🙌🏻 tak 🇳🇴❤️"

Following the unexpected misstep, Lindsey Vonn had to settle in 16th place in the Kvitfjell Super G.

