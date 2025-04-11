"The Olympics absolutely changed my life"- Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known as she targets upcoming Winter Games

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts about competing in the Winter Olympics as a skier. The American revealed how she was always fascinated by doing a lot of things from a young age, and competing in the quadrennial games was one of her biggest dreams.

Ad

Vonn came out of retirement nearly six years later to relive the dream of being an Alpine skier and shared her goal to compete in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The 40-year-old had undergone partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024 to treat her long-standing knee issues.

The former World Cup champion returned to the slopes after a rehabilitation process and struggled to achieve a podium position in her initial races. However, Lindsey Vonn was optimistic about improving her performance in the future and finally achieved a podium position in a World Cup super-G race in Sun Valley at the end of the Alpine skiing season.

Ad

Trending

Vonn spoke to Olympics.com about the importance of the quadrennial games on her career and revealed how it completely changed the trajectory of her career. Moreover, speaking about targeting the 2026 Winter Olympics while coming out of retirement, Vonn expressed how she always had the drive to achieve big things in life since a young age.

"I was always been very driven in my life since I was a kid. You know, I never really like to stop moving. I always want to keep doing things. The Olympics absolutely changed my life. The Olympics are what I always dreamt of when I was a kid. When I won the Olympics in Vancover, I think especially because it was a North American Olympics it definitely changed the trajectory of my career," she said.

Ad

Ad

Lindsey Vonn expressed her desire to make her final appearance at the 2026 Winter Olympics and inspire a generation of women, and send out a message to be unbound by limits.

Lindsey Vonn on first podium finish in six years

Lindsey Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts in a detailed Instagram post after registering a podium finish nearly six years after. The American skier revealed that she was overwhelmed with emotions since stepping on the podium.

Ad

The 40-year-old shared that she was glad for being able to fight her way back to the podium in her comeback season. Lindsey Vonn thanked her family, coaches and fans for their unwavering support throughout her comeback season.

"I DID IT!!!! 🥈P2‼️After everything I’ve been through, I fought my way back on to the podium!! I can’t even start to describe what this means to me… I have been overwhelmed with emotion and support from so many people. I want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me! Going to enjoy this moment and reflect. More soon!" she wrote.

Ad

Furthermore, Vonn got emotional on the podium as she remembered her late mother.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More