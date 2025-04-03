"It’s time to pick myself back up"- Lindsey Vonn pens emotional message after facing heartbreaking challenges

Lindsey Vonn penned an emotional message after experiencing a roller coaster of emotions in a week. The star American Alpine Skier revealed how she was elated when she won a medal at the World Cup finals in her comeback season. However, it all came crashing down when her pet dog, Lucy, passed away.

The 40-year-old made a comeback to the Alpine skiing circuit to relive her dream and expressed her desire to compete in the upcoming Winter Olympics in 2026. She maintained an optimistic attitude toward her performance despite facing multiple challenges. Vonn finally earned a second-place finish in the World Cup Finals, her first podium finish in 2565 days.

A couple of days later, she celebrated her late mother's birthday and brought back Lucy from the hospital; her pet had suffered from a kidney failure earlier this year. Lucy passed away five days later, and Lindsey Vonn penned an emotional note on Instagram and revealed that the last few days have been very tough for her.

Vonn went through a myriad of emotions in the last few days, from feeling elated over her victory to grieving her pet's death. The former World Cup champion revealed that she is now trying to recover and get back up once again.

"Last week was probably the most intense roller coaster of emotions I’ve ever experienced. On Sunday, I achieved something that most people thought impossible. Getting a medal at the World Cup finals is one of my proudest achievements in my career," she wrote.

"On Sunday, Lucy went to be with my Mom in heaven. From the highest highs to the lowest lows… life has a way of always challenging us every single day. Right now, I’m trying to regroup… recenter… and just stop crying. I’m with friends, and that is helping a lot, but life will never be the same. Now it’s time to pick myself back up… again," she added.

Lindsey Vonn's heartfelt note for her pet Lucy

Lindsey Vonn gets emotional at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt note for her pet Lucy on Instagram. She reflected on their bond over the last nine years and revealed their amazing adventures together.

Moreover, she shared how they also had their TV Show.

"💔RIP Lucy🐶🕊️… today my sweet, sweet Lucy left us. 9 years ago she came into my life, and from the very first moment until the very last, she brought so much light and love to me and everyone she met. We traveled the world together, skied, hiked, biked, explored, went down waterfalls, up in air balloons, to the Olympics, read an excerpt from her message.

Furthermore, Lindsey Vonn thanked the Veterinarians for their continued service and efforts over the years, especially during Lucy's final days.

