"I need all the luck" - Lindsey Vonn faces personal setback as beloved dog battles health issues

Lindsey Vonn is facing a huge personal setback as her nine-year-old dog is suffering from health issues. Her pet dog Lucy has been diagnosed with failing kidneys.

Vonn got her first World-Cup podium finish in seven years. A partial knee replacement surgery last year gave her the chance to return to action after her initial retirement in 2019. Her incredible 1:13:64 helped her finish second in a super-G race ahead of Federica Brignone, while Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami secured first place in 1:12.35.

Following her second place, she spoke on this heartbreaking news about Lucy in an interview with the Associated Press. She said:

"I’ve got to figure it out. I need all the luck I can get.”

She talked about Lucy’s prognosis not being good. With a comeback medal under her belt, Vonn is going back to Utah to be with Lucy.

Lindsey Vonn had also shared an Instagram post a few weeks ago where Lucy could be seen in the highlights. During this World Cup meet, a crash at the end of the run put her in 20th spot, before her comeback in Sun Valley helped her secure second place in the Super-G.

This comes just weeks after Vonn shared a post of her and Leo. Leo is one of her three dogs and was diagnosed with cancer. Leo just finished his chemotherapy treatment a few weeks ago and is in remission. Leo was accompanying Vonn in Sun Valley.

Lindsey Vonn shared a heartfelt note for her Mom as she reflected on her succesful comeback

In a recent Instagram post, Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt note. She dedicated her medal to her late mother, who passed away in August 2022. Reflecting upon her comeback, Vonn wrote in the post:

"Reflecting on what I achieved this weekend on a day that would have been my Mother’s 73rd birthday…When I stood in the starting gate Sunday a sliver of sunshine came out and blanketed the first few gates of the course… if only for a second… I knew my Mom was with me. I knew it was my time to risk it all in front of so many American fans, including my father and brother."

Talking about her knee replacement, the winning comeback, and the future, she said:

"It’s been only 11 months since I had a partial knee replacement, only 3 months since returning to racing but after this podium I’m looking forward… it’s only 11 months until the Olympics in Cortina, Italy."

With less than a year until the Milano Cortina Games get underway, 40-year-old Lindsey Vonn is hopeful and motivated. Her second place run in Sun Valley made her the oldest Alpine Ski racer to have a podium finish at the STIFEL FIS World Cup finals.

