Weeks after dog Leo completed chemotherapy, Lindsey Vonn shares heartwarming moment with pet

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently shared glimpses of her time with her dog, Leo. This comes just a month after her dog completed chemotherapy sessions to get rid of blood cancer and lymphoma.

Vonn broke the news about her dog's cancer last year in August and since then has been going through a treatment procedure from Dr Brooke. The American skier has been sharing information regarding Leo's health on her social media.

Vonn shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram stories where she can be seen holding one of Leo's paws, showcasing the admiration and love she shares for her pet. The 40-year-old further added in her story:

"Woke up like this"

Screenshot of Vonn's Instagram story feat her dog Leo (Image via: Vonn's Instagram)

Lindsey Vonn was recently featured on the slopes in La Thuile, Italy where she competed in two Super-G races. In her first race, Vonn failed to finish the race but came back with a 13th-place finish in her second race (58.65 seconds).

Lindsey Vonn notes the positives after competing at the La Thuile leg of the 2024-25 FIS Ski World Cup

Vonn during her super-g race in La Thuile, Italy (Image via: Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn opened up about the positives that she took from her La Thuile leg of the FIS Ski World Cup 2024-25. In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old alpine ski racer said she didn't try to do extraordinary things during the race and that she achieved her objectives through this race.

Vonn also expressed her happiness about being able to qualify for the FIS Ski World Cup finals 2024-25 scheduled to take place in Sun Valley later this month (22-27). She wrote:

"When you fall, you pick yourself back up💪🏻 Yesterday I was down, today I stood back up. Because no matter what life throws at me, I will always continue to try my best every day.

"I didn’t risk much today but it was a solid run, only .30 off of the podium, and I did exactly what I wanted to do. I improved my ranking and qualified for the World Cup Finals in both Downhill and Super-G!! Considering I never thought I would be here, I’m pretty happy with the regular season."

In her post, Lindsey Vonn also thanked the workers for their tireless job and made this race happen, braving the weather issues.

