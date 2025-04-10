"Never been done in ski racing for a woman"- Lindsey Vonn gets real on comeback, reveals ‘coolest’ part of journey

The legendary alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently shared her thoughts on making her comeback after retiring in 2019. The three-time Olympic medalist also reflected on her notable journey and going through injuries, rehabilitation processes, and returning to elite skiing competition at 40.

Elite alpine skier Lindsey Vonn won a silver medal at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Sun Valley, Idaho, in the Super-G event. This feat marked her first major finish since her comeback in November 2024. She returned to the sport after successfully undergoing partial knee replacement surgery, which allowed her to return to her refined form.

The three-time World Junior Championship medalist shared her views regarding her awe-inspiring return after battling multiple injuries, going through rehabilitation, and her crucial knee surgery, which made her capable of competing at the highest level in alpine skiing. She mentioned,

“What fuelled my comeback was really the fact that my body was finally healed. Essentially, I had a partial knee replacement and I feel better now that I have in the last 8 or 9 years. And Cortina is a place that I've always loved. It's been a place that I hold a lot of very special memories.”

She continued,

“And to have the Olympics be in Cortina, that was something that motivated me once. I would be going at 41 years old, that's never been done in ski racing for a woman and I hope that it inspires others to follow their dreams as well. I think that's been one of the coolest parts about this journey is just getting the response from people, especially women around my age, who still have dreams and aspirations.”

The eight-time World Championship medalist Lindsey Vonn announced her retirement in February 2019 after competing in the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden. She had successfully concluded her competition with a bronze medal.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her advantage for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Downhill Training

The decorated alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has amassed numerous achievements through her distinguished career and aims to conclude it with the Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

During her interview with the Olympics in March 2025, she reflected on the advantage she has as compared to other competitors for the Olympics. The four-time Olympian, who has made a triumphant comeback at 40, expressed that she holds the most experience and knowledge of the tracks.

Furthermore, she added that it gives her 'a slight advantage' and that in ski racing sports, the accumulated knowledge 'is a lot more impactful' as compared to other sports.

