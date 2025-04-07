Lindsey Vonn breaks sweat in intense balance training session amid off-season

Legendary alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently achieved a major milestone by clinching a silver medal at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Super G race. Through her Instagram stories, the three-time Olympic medalist shared a glimpse of her hardcore balance training session.
Along with her notable Olympic feats, Vonn has eight World Championships medals and three medals from the World Junior Championships. Through her Instagram stories, the prominent icon disclosed her balance training session and captioned one of her stories as:
“And then I got my hair sweaty lol”
After her comeback from retirement of almost six years, the skier attained the 14th position in the Super-G in December 2024. In her first World Cup downhill race after returning to competitive skiing, she claimed sixth position in St. Anton and fourth position in the Super G race. In November 2024, the skier decided to join the sport after successfully undergoing a robot-assisted partial knee replacement surgery.
At the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, Vonn, 40, became the oldest woman in history to register a podium finish. This race event marked her 408th World Cup start, and till now, she has claimed 138 podium finishes. The St. Paul, Minnesota native also has 20 World Cup globes.
Lindsey Vonn reflects on competing at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics
Throughout her decorated career, Lindsey Vonn has participated in four Olympic games. In the 2010 Winter Olympics at British Colombia, she became the first American woman to clinch a gold medal in the downhill race.
During her interview with Sports Illustrated in February 2025, she disclosed her plans to conclude her distinguished career with the 2026 Winter Olympics Milano Cortina, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. This is the venue where she holds the record for most World Cup wins. She added:
“That was one thing that really bothered me when I retired. I wanted to race in Cortina. That was a big goal and dream of mine. I have a different connection with every mountain if that makes sense. I understood Cortina very well. I knew the line I needed to take. Knew where the fall line was. Knew how to ski. It was a meaningful place for me, to begin with. Would be a great place to … close the loop.”
In 2011, the skier received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award, honoring her achievements in sports.