From using walking aid to becoming World Cup medalist, Lindsey Vonn reflects on her powerful comeback journey

Lindsey Vonn made the podium in her latest World Cup event in Idaho last month to celebrate her successful comeback. The ski legend posted an Instagram video on Friday to showcase how she overcame the physical and mental challenges.

The 40-year-old Vonn announced her retirement from professional skiing in February 2019 but made a shock return to competitive ski racing in November last year. On March 23, 2025, she marked a successful return by clinching a silver medal at the Alpine Ski World Cup event in a Super G race in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Through her Instagram post, the decorated athlete reflected on her message of resilience and contemplated personal growth. Furthermore, she shared the physical and mental challenges she went through last year and asserted confidence in overcoming future obstacles. She mentioned:

“I went from this ➡️ this in one year! A year ago I was trying to walk out of the hospital and today I can look back with pride see just how far I have come! I made it back on the podium after all that! The road ahead will not be easy but if I can get through this year, with all its ups and downs, both on and off the mountain, I think I can get through anything💪🏻 Just keep putting one foot in front of the other…”

The three-time Olympic medalist retired due to sustaining multiple injuries throughout her career, which later took a toll on her physiological state, and she was unable to continue competitive alpine skiing. In April 2024, Vonn underwent a robot-assisted partial knee replacement surgery, and after her complete recovery, she decided to make a comeback to pursue her passion for skiing.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her commitment to chasing big dreams

Lindsey Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Throughout her illustrious career, Lindsey Vonn has accomplished notable achievements. She is an eight-time World Championship medalist with four overall globes, eight downhill globes, five super-G globes, and three combined globes. She has also set multiple records and, most recently, became the oldest skier at 40 to clinch a podium finish in the history of the sport.

During her interview with Sports Illustrated in February 2025, she reflected on her optimistic mindset, her lifelong commitment to sports and her future goals. She mentioned,

“I dream big. I’ve always dreamed big. I’ve been about the Olympics since I met Picabo Street when I was 9. I have lots of dreams, and I’m still dreaming pretty high. That part of me hasn’t changed, and I don’t think it ever will, so you can imagine what I’m thinking about …”

Lindsey Vonn has shared her thoughts on concluding her prestigious career with the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

