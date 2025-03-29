Lindsey Vonn issues strong message after concluding comeback season at 40 on high

The legendary alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently expressed her thoughts regarding her comeback journey through an Instagram post. The three-time Olympic medalist detailed her path from November 2024 to her latest achievement at Sun Valley (Idaho), coming second in super-G.

Ad

The eight-time World Championship medalist Lindsey Vonn penned a powerful message of how she began her journey in uncertainty after her return to competitive skiing in November 2024. The 40-year-old was able to return to the slopes after successfully undergoing partial knee replacement.

Furthermore, she acknowledged and appreciated all the support she received during the past months, also highlighting the lack of it and sharing her emotions. Lindsey Vonn added that with profound self-belief and perseverance, she was able to overcome her difficulties. In her Instagram post, she mentioned:

Ad

Trending

Ad

“When I started this journey, I didn’t entirely know where it would take me… I have been overwhelmed by the incredible support I’ve received over the past 4 months. Perhaps equally saddened by the lack of it at times… but in the end, I never stopped believing in myself. Slowly but surely I built my confidence, fixed my equipment and got myself back in the game. Thank you again to my team, the fans and everyone who made this comeback season so special ❤️”

Ad

Vonn, who has 82 World Cup victories, reflected her healthy mindset by showcasing that her value does not depend on the outcomes of her competitions. She also expressed her excitement for the future and shared that her identity goes far beyond the sport.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her recent success and motivation for future

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn recently registered another milestone in her decorated career as she became the oldest woman in history to clinch a podium finish in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup.

Ad

She clinched the second position in the Sun Valley World Cup finals, super-G event. During her recent interview with the Olympics, she reflected on the win and expressed her thoughts about her future. She added:

“This season couldn’t have ended any better. I always knew that I could, but I think that it just gives me a lot of confidence going into next year. I have a lot of work to do still, but I'm a lot more positive after today. I feel like I ski my best when the pressure is high, and I really wanted to ski well for my family and for the home crowd.”

Along with her Olympic and World Championship feats, Vonn also has three medals from the World Junior Championships and 20 World Cup globes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback