Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known as she reacts to Mikaela Shiffrin and Team USA's incredible World Cup final performance

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts about Team USA's incredible performance at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals as well as the entire 2024/25 season. She congratulated Mikaela Shiffrin for clinching her 101st World Cup title after a dominating performance on the slopes.

Ad

Vonn made a decision to come out of retirement and return to the professional skiing circuit nearly after six years in 2024. The American skier had undergone a partial knee replacement surgery and began her recovery in late 2024 with the aim of returning to the competitive circuit once again. However, upon her return, she faced several setbacks. Even after that, Vonn revealed that she is enjoying competing once again and hoped to improve as the season progressed.

Ad

Trending

After a lot of struggles, she registered her first podium-winning performance in the super-G at the Stifel Sun Valley World Cup and got emotional while recalling her journey.

She extended her support to fellow teammates as they competed in the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals and congratulated the entire team for an outstanding performance in the event as well as the entire season.

"Congrats Mikaela, Paula and the whole @usskiteam for an amazing year!! And an amazing WC finals @sunvalley," she wrote.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn congratulates Mikaela Shiffrin, Paula Moltzan and Team USA for their incredible performance| Instagram@LindseyVonn

American skier Paula Moltzan finished sixth with a strong performance despite suffering a crash a couple of days ago.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn gets emotional recalling her podium finish

Lindsey Vonn gets emotional as she celebrates her medal on the podium at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts about her first podium finish in an emotional Instagram message. The American athlete recalled her journey and revealed that she was overwhelmed with emotions after the remarkable achievement.

Ad

Vonn thanked her fans for their incredible support in her tough times and constant encouragement that helped her to push her limits despite difficult circumstances.

"I DID IT!!!! 🥈P2‼️After everything I’ve been through, I fought my way back on to the podium!! I can’t even start to describe what this means to me… I have been overwhelmed with emotion and support from so many people. I want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me! Going to enjoy this moment and reflect. More soon!" she wrote.

Furthermore, she hoped to continue to put forward incredible performances and inch closer to her goal of competing at the Winter Olympics in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback