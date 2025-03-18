Lindsey Vonn shares 4-word reaction on undergoing needle therapy ahead of Ski World Cup finals

American alpine skiing veteran Lindsey Vonn recently shared an intriguing reaction to undergoing needle therapy ahead of the 2025 Ski World Cup Finals. The three-time Olympic medal winner has had a profound career, becoming the first woman to secure 82 World Cup race victories, a record that stood until it was surpassed by Mikaela Shiffrin in 2023. Vonn retired from competitive skiing at the age of 34 but came out of retirement in December 2024. She is also back with the U.S. Ski Team and is targeting a return to the Olympics in Italy in 2026.

Ad

Vonn took to Instagram to share an image of her undergoing needle therapy. Needle therapy is designed to address dysfunction and pain affecting the bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. It involves the insertion of thin, sterile needles into specific points in the muscle which are known as trigger points. In the caption, she wrote:

"No pain, no gain."

Lindsey Vonn undergoing needle therapy (Source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)

Vonn's caption seems to be a perfect description of her skiing career. While she is seen as one of the greatest alpine skiers ever and has won numerous World Championship and Olympic medals, she has also suffered from multiple injuries throughout her career and hasn't gone more than two competitive seasons without an injury. Before announcing her comeback to alpine skiing, Vonn underwent knee replacement surgery. The outer portion of her right knee is now made up of titanium.

Ad

Trending

Lindsey Vonn shares her thoughts on her comeback season so far

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - (Image via Getty)

Lindsey Vonn is hot on the comeback trail and shared her thoughts on her experience so far returning to alpine skiing. Vonn has competed in four different Olympics and has 43 World Cup wins in the downhill and 28 in super-G, which are the most by any skier.

Ad

Recently Vonn took to Instagram to share her thoughts, where she wrote:

A lot happened in one week… from training in Austria to Paris fashion week, racing in Italy and then finally making it home to my dogs… it’s been wild."

"I enjoy getting to be myself on and off the mountain and showing the different sides of me. You can be strong, competitive, aggressive and also feminine and soft all at the same time! Don’t let anyone put you into a box. Just be yourself."

Lindsey Vonn's most recent outing was at the Super G in La Thuile, Italy. She missed out on a podium finish and ended up 13th, but was satisfied with her performance as she improved her ranking and qualified for the World Cup Finals in both Downhill and Super-G.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback