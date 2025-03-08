"She faced lot of adversity in her life" - Lindsey Vonn reveals influential figure who shaped her journey

The legendary alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently shared her heartfelt thoughts on International Women’s Day. The three-time Olympic medalist skier has named her late mother, Linda Krohn, as her inspirational role model and the person who optimistically influenced her life.

Ad

Vonn is one of the most decorated competitive alpine skiers with 82 World Cup wins, eight World Championship medals, and three World Junior Championship medals. She recently shared her views in light of International Women’s Day and reflected on the powerful influence her mother had on her life. She revealed her thoughts on which women inspire her the most. She mentioned (via Olympics on Instagram):

“The woman that shaped my life the most is definitely my mom. She was a huge inspiration to me. She faced a lot of adversity in her life and she was always so positive and had such a great outlook on life. The piece of advice that I've been given that's most impactful is to be myself, trust in my ability and don't let anyone tell me 'I can't', and just always believe.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Through her message, Vonn shared the struggles her mother faced and her advice, which highlighted the spirit of perseverance and self-empowerment. The skier made her comeback to skiing recently after a successful partial knee replacement. She joined the slopes after a hiatus of six years.

As per the Associated Press, the skier aims to conclude her legendary career at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn shared her take on discovering herself through the sport

Lindsey Vonn at the Alpine skiing: World Championships... - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn began skiing at the tender age of three, under the tutelage of her father and grandfather. She started competing at seven and entered her first international competition two years later.

Ad

In her interview with “The Talks,” the 40-year-old athlete shared her views on discovering herself through skiing and the vital role the sport played in her life from her early days.

“Skiing is definitely something that I was meant to do. I think that's one of the reasons why it was really hard for me to retire because I didn't really know who I was outside of skiing. It's always been my happy place, you know, when you’re racing you don't have any room for distraction, so you're very present. I felt that from the moment I first stepped on skis. I felt like this was my place,” Lindsey Vonn said.

In 2019, Vonn etched her name in history by becoming the oldest woman to secure a medal at the World Ski Championships. She retired after this competition, citing injury, and in December 2024 made her pivotal comeback. After her return, she secured fourth spot in the Super G, sixth in St. Anton downhill race, and 14th in the Super G, St. Moritz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback