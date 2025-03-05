Lindsey Vonn prepares for 'last push' after disappointing first half of skiing comeback

Lindsey Vonn has started to prepare for the final few races of the 2025 Alpine Ski season after failing to register a podium finish in the first part of her skiing comeback. The American skier came out of retirement last December after a five-year break.

Vonn underwent partial knee replacement surgery in early 2024, setting her up for a skiing comeback at 40. However, she has struggled to find her rhythm so far, with her best finish being fourth place in a Super-G event in January.

The three-time Olympic medalist has now started to prepare for the final few weeks of the season and was seen giving her all in the gym. Vonn shared a clip of her weight training for the 'last push,' writing:

"Last push of training for the final 3 weeks of the season! It’s always hard to balance strength building, strength maintenance and recovery… especially after so many surgeries and atrophy… but at least I can train harder now than I used to!."

Vonn raced at the World Championships in Saalbach last month but crashed out in her first race only. She then placed 15th in the downhill and 16th in the women's combined event.

The Olympic champion returned to action at the Kvitfjell World Cup and was on course for a podium finish before a brain fade moment led her to another disappointing finish.

"It still hurts" - Lindsey Vonn on receiving criticism for comeback at 40

Lindsey Vonn during the Women's Super G - Source: Getty

The lack of results for Lindsey Vonn on her comeback has meant that the American skier has been taunted for coming out of retirement at 40. While Vonn claims she is thick-skinned, she admitted it still hurt her.

"People who tell me to move over because my time is up….I know they are only a few voices out of many…. But it still hurts. I try to be strong, but I’m not always strong. I am human," wrote Lindsey Vonn in an Instagram post on February 13.

Explaining why it hurt, Vonn suggested that it was because she cared about her results. However, she vowed to not give up and continue to give her all.

"I think it hurts because I care. I know I shouldn’t, but at the end of the day, my skin is only so thick... But don’t worry, I’m not going to give up. I believe in myself and I know with hard work I will get to where I dream of going," she added.

The Olympic champion's dream is to finish off her comeback at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, which are set to take place in Italy from February 6-22, 2026.

