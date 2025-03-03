Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts after putting forth one of her best performances in her comeback season. The American Alpine skier revealed that even though she had made a mistake in one of the turns that cost her a possible podium position, she was content with her performance and was happy with the progress that she had made in her comeback season.

The former World Cup champion decided to make a comeback as a professional skier nearly six years after her retirement, following a partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024. Lindsey Vonn made steady progress as she returned to the professional Alpine Skiing circuit.

The American Alpine skier was very close to registering her first podium finish in her comeback season at the Kvitfjell Super G in Norway. Vonn had clocked the fastest third sector in the entire race and was inching closer to the finish line with great momentum; however, Vonn took a very long turn at the beginning of the second half of the course, which costed her a possible podium finish.

Vonn took to Instagram to express her thoughts after finishing 16th overall and thanked her team for putting in a great effort to help her get back to her peak performance.

"Progress was made this weekend! I won a few splits, was on pace to have a great result today (except for my big mistake!) and I feel like I made progress with my equipment. It’s kind of like driving an F1 car… you need to fine tune your car through testing, feel, engineers and trial and error. Thanks to everyone at @head_rebels for helping me get to where I want to go!" she wrote.

"Big congrats to the women on this team! It’s fun to feel the support and energy of everyone pushing each other. Both @breezyjohnsonski and @lauren_macuga got on the podium 💪🏻!" she added.

Lindsey Vonn on dealing with criticism amid her comeback season

Lindsey Vonn at the Alpine skiing World Championships... - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to express her thoughts about dealing with criticism amid her comeback season. The American Alpine skier revealed that it had taken a toll on her; however, she always tries to stay positive in such situations.

Vonn revealed how she has received negative messages that doubted her capabilities as well belittled her comeback.

"I’m not gonna lie, these past few weeks have been tough. I love skiing, and that’s the only reason I came back to this sport… but there have been so many negative voices. People who don’t believe in me," she wrote.

"People who say I’m too old and slow. People who question my character. People who tell me to move over because my time is up….I know they are only a few voices out of many…. But it still hurts," she added.

Despite all the negativity, Vonn revealed that she would not give up and instead put forward her best effort to pursue her dreams.

