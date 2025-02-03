"This will be one of my last or maybe my last" - Lindsey Vonn reveals what makes Saalbach World Championships 'special'

Three-time Olympic medallist, Lindsey Vonn, is one of the most decorated skiers in the history of alpine skiing. She recently talked about returning to the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach and what it means to her.

Vonn returned to downhill ski racing and is competing at the age of 40 after having a partial knee replacement surgery in 2023. With 82 career wins, the iconic skier is now preparing for her ninth appearance at the Alpine World Championships in Saalbach, Austria. In an interview with the Olympics, the skier shared her thoughts on the same.

“This is going to be a special World Championships for me. I ended my career at the (2009) Åre World Championships, so this will be one of my last, or maybe my last, World Championships,” she said.

The eight-time World Championship medallist who accomplished major titles during her career revealed that this championship might be her last. Vonn was also awarded the U.S. Olympic Spirit Award after she came back in the competition after completing her recovery from a severe crash she suffered in the 2006 Turin Olympics.

During her eminent career, Vonn had suffered from many injuries and retired in 2019. However, her spirit for her sport was not lessened and the skier decided to challenge herself further by returning to the sport last year.

Lindsey Vonn reveals why she stays spirited for her sport

Lindsey Vonn has secured twenty World Cup globes in different categories and after coming back, she clinched 14th spot in the Super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland. In an appearance on “The Squeeze” podcast, the legendary skier reflected on her endless passion for skiing and how she stays at the top.

“I'm so passionate about it. I think everyday that I'm on the mountain is a lucky day and I've never taken it for granted. I think also my injuries have given me a renewed perspective. Every time I've been injured, it's given me something new to be thankful for and to appreciate and to really grow as a person. So, I have never lost the fire and I was always motivated because I always loved it.”

Lindsey Vonn, who has set the record at Lake Louise with 18 wins in both the men’s and women’s categories, shared that skiing is her “love” and “backbone”. She further added that the sport gives her “a lot of stability” and “joy”. In 2011, she was honored with the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award.

