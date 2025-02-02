Lindsey Vonn sweats it out in intense workout session ahead of return to Alpine Ski World Championships

Lindsey Vonn underwent an intense workout session ahead of her return to the Alpine Ski World Championships in Saalbach Austria. The American skier came out of retirement last year but hasn't found significant success on the slopes so far.

Vonn endured a difficult campaign last month, and barring her two top-10 finishes in St. Anton, Austria, she struggled to find her rhythm and crashed twice in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The 40-year-old took a break afterward to recharge and get ready for the World Championships, which start on February 4.

In her latest Instagram update, Vonn was spotted drenched in sweat following an intense workout session at her home. The Olympic champion had boarded a flight seemingly for Austria and also shared a glimpse of the skiing course in her next Instagram stories.

The 40-year-old is optimistic about her chances at the World Championships and aims to come back with medals.

"The goal wasn't to be here this season at all -- of course the only thing that matters are medals at the world championships. Saalbach is a pretty easy course, so it should suit me pretty well, if I can get some fast skis I should be in good shape," she said

Vonn will compete in the Super-G and downhill events and will be first seen in action on January 6. She also aims to compete in the newly introduced combined event and has invited Mikaela Shiffrin to form a team.

"I've told my coaches" - Lindsey Vonn on teaming up with Mikaela Shiffrin at the World Championships

Speaking in an interview with dpa last week, Lindsey Vonn expressed interest in teaming up with Mikaela Shiffrin for the newly introduced combined event at the World Championships in Saalbach, Austria, and claimed that she had informed her coaches as well.

"I would love to race with Mikaela, that would be amazing and I think it would be probably one of the coolest things ever to have both of us competing together on the same team," Lindsey Vonn said. "It's 181 World Cup wins between the two of us. I've told my coaches that I want to."

Vonn held the record for most World Cup victories by a female skier, 82, before her retirement in 2019. She was overtaken by Shiffrin in 2023, and the two icons pairing up would be a dream team for any skiing fan.

