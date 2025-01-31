Lindsey Vonn turns up the glamour in workout selfie as she recharges ahead of World Championships

Lindsey Vonn rocked in a gym selfie, showcasing that she had recharged herself before racing again in the 2024/25 World Cup circuit. Vonn came fresh off her fall in the Cortina Super-G discipline on January 19, 2025.

Vonn, the US alpine skier with 82 World Cup race wins, reversed retirement to compete in the ongoing World Cup season with sights set on the 2026 Winter Olympics. She recorded some strong performances since December, including a sixth finish in the downhill and fourth in the Super-G in St. Anton, Austria.

In the Cortina course recently, she fell while competing in the downhill but didn't face any major injuries. Before she heads to the World Championships, the 40-year-old shared a gym mirror selfie, confirming she has herself up for the slopes.

In the picture, her dog Lucy was spotted adorably peeking into the frame from the side.

Lindsey Vonn turns up glamour in a gym mirror selfie; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Vonn's last race was Sunday's Super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. where she finished 13th behind Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami. However, her Saturday stint in the downhill landed her a DNF after she lost her position around the turn and missed seven gates during her run.

Vonn went into retirement in 2019 because of persistent injuries. In 2024, she underwent a partial knee replacement surgery and is currently competing with a titanium knee.

Lindsey Vonn expressed that she surpassed her expectations in the ongoing World Cup season

Vonn reacts after her performance at the Alpine Skiing World Cup 2024/25 - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn amassed three Olympic podiums across her career. Her repertoire also includes a Laureus Sportswoman of the Year honor among other accolades. However, the aftermath of the injuries she sustained forced her to hang up her skis in 2019.

Coming back from retirement in 2024, the formidable US skier took to the Colorado slopes first in the lead up to St. Anton course. In an interview with BBC's Ski Sunday, she shared that racing in the aforementioned course was not in her expectations list.

"I didn't expect anything that has happened this year. Even when I said I was going to race again, I didn't even expect to race in St Anton, because I thought there would be no way I'd be ready to race there. It's such a challenging hill. I've definitely far exceeded my expectations by a long shot."

She then addressed the backlash she faced after annoucing her comeback.

"I don't know why my comeback was such a big problem. I'm not hurting anyone doing what I'm doing."

Lindsey Vonn also revealed that her post-retirement routine included therapy more than skiing.

