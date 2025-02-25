Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known for Mikaela Shiffrin's historic 100th World Cup victory after overcoming major struggles

On Sunday, February 23, Mikaela Shiffrin made history at the Sestriere World Cup when she became the first skier to clinch 100 race wins. Recently, Shiffrin's compatriot Lindsey Vonn, made her feelings known about the American’s accomplishment.

Vonn is herself one of the most successful skiers of all-time. Between 2001 and 2019, she picked up 82 World Cup race victories, ranking her third in the all-time list behind Shiffrin and Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark. The 40-year-old is currently in the midst of a comeback to the sport, after having originally called time on her career in 2019.

On Tuesday (February 25), Lindsey Vonn extended her wishes to Mikaela Shiffrin. She congratulated the 29-year-old on overcoming her struggles to achieve the historic milestone, writing on X,

“Been traveling but thinking about what Mikaela has achieved… simply amazing! So much respect for such an incredible achievement! 🐐 @NBCOlympics @TeamUSA is going to be 🔥 next year for the Olympics!!”

Mikaela Shiffrin recalls drawing inspiration from Lindsey Vonn as she reflects on her 100th win

Shifrrin at the Killington World Cup (Image Source: Getty )

For Mikaela Shiffrin, her 100th race win comes less than three months after her horror crash in Killington. In November 2024, the American had been racing on home ground, when a major accident on the slopes left her with a puncture wound that required surgery.

After her crash, Shiffrin's return to the snow for the 2024-2025 season looked doubtful. However, on Sunday, the skier proved why she is one of the greatest of all-time when she stormed to the top of the podium in Sestriere.

After her 100th win, Shiffrin spoke about drawing inspiration from the likes of Lindsey Vonn when she was little, telling SELF Magazine,

“When I was little, I would watch Bode Miller ski; he was my biggest idol. And Marlies Schild and Marcel Hirscher and Hermann Maier and Lindsey Vonn, of course—I watched all of the greatest in the sport. I’d think, 'They’re the best, so I want to be the best'.”

She went on to add that her goal of being ‘the best’ continued to motivate her, saying,

“That goal has driven me. It’s been broad enough that even when I hit 50, or when I hit 87 or even now at 99 and 100, people ask why I’m so motivated. The answer is that I still have the capability to be one of the best ski racers in the world, and as long as I have that ability, I’m willing to try. It’s hard, but it’s a challenge that I want to take on.”

To celebrate her accomplishment of 100 World Cup wins, Mikaela Shiffrin has partnered with the Share Winter Foundation, with the goal of raising $100,000 to support youth learning to ski and snowboard.

