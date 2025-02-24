Mikaela Shiffrin drops three-word reaction as tennis legend Billie Jean King extends her congratulations to the American after her 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin made history on Sunday, February 23, after she claimed her 100th World Cup win while racing the slalom in Sestriere. After her victory, she was congratulated by Billie Jean King, and the American was quick to extend her gratitude to the tennis legend.

King, vastly considered one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, won a total of 39 Grand Slams during her career. Off the court, the 81-year-old consistently uses her fame to advocate for better opportunities for women in tennis.

On Sunday, King took to X to share a photo of herself posing with a t-shirt that commemorated Shiffrin's 100 races wins, and wrote,

“She's done it! Congratulations to Mikaela Shiffrin on earning 100 World Cup victories!”

Replying to this, Mikaela Shiffrin thanked the tennis legend, writing,

“Wow, thank you @BillieJeanKing.”

Mikaela Shiffrin extends her gratitude to her teammates and coaches after her 100th win

Shifrrin at the FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

For Mikaela Shiffrin, her 100th World Cup win comes less than three months after her horror crash on the slopes of Killington. In November 2024, the American was racing the giant slalom on home ground when she suffered a major accident, which resulted in a puncture wound that required surgery.

Shiffrin was subsequently sidelined from competing for two months, and made her return to the snow at the Courchevel World Cup in late January. Now, less than three months after her crash in Killington, Shiffrin has returned to the top in historic fashion.

After claiming her 100th win in Sestriere, the American extended her gratitude to her teammates, coaches, and competitors, telling media,

“Everybody’s been so nice and so supportive. All of my teammates and competitors and coaches and the whole World Cup and I’m so grateful, thank you. And the fans, thank you so much. Today a lot of things had to go right for me and actually wrong for some others … a lot of things had to go right in my direction for this to happen but in the end I did something right too.”

“I think it’s pretty special to share it with Paula (Moltzan), my teammate, I could hear everybody cheering from the start when she went and I thought: ‘OK, it’s like a day of training, it’s like we just keep pushing,’ and she pushes and I push and I made it achievable,” she added.

Other than becoming the first skier in history to win a 100 World Cup races, Mikaela Shiffrin’s success in Sestriere also saw her match Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 155 World Cup podiums.

