'Can't give up' - Lindsey Vonn shares strong-worded message as she gears up for new challenge

The ski legend, Lindsey Vonn came out of retirement last year to pursue competitive skiing. She returned to the slopes after successfully having her partial knee replacement surgery and recently shared her optimistic thoughts on competing at the World Cup Kvitfjell 2025.

The three-time Olympic medalist alpine skier has won 82 World Cup races in her prestigious career. In December 2024, she raced in Super-G in St. Moritz and captured the 14th position. In her World Cup downhill race in St. Anton, she was sixth and in Super-G, she attained the fourth spot. She will be competing in the FIS Ski World Cup Kvitfjell 2025 and shared her promising and confident thoughts via an Instagram post.

“Life is short and we only have one shot… we can’t give up!”

Vonn, through her Instagram post, reflected on challenges and the significance of remaining resilient amid them. She further expressed that life is brief and one must continue to focus on their objectives and aspirations. With embracing novel challenges, Vonn shared that she will compete at Kvitfjell for the first time.

The FIS Ski World Cup Kvitfjell 2025 will feature three races in total; two will be downhill and the other will be Super-G as per their official site. Notably, Vonn is a decorated skier with eight World Championship medals and three World Junior Championship medals. She is one of six female skiers to have secured World Cup wins in all five categories, which are downhill, super-G, slalom, giant slalom, and super combined.

Lindsey Vonn shares her thoughts on inspiring change with her comeback

Lindsey Vonn at the Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn is one of the greatest Alpine skiers and has secured numerous eminent achievements throughout her career. She began skiing at the age of three under the guidance of her father and grandfather and started competing at the age of seven. She decided to come back to competitive skiing and faced opinionated views. She shared her thoughts with Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop.

“Been a little frustrating, because that’s a close-minded way to think. This is 2025—a lot of things have changed. The conversation is not in the same universe as it was 25 years ago. I don’t put any weight behind those comments [from competitors who retired a long time ago], and I actually feel sorry for them. They would have benefited from these procedures. I do hope this opens people’s eyes to what’s possible. I already have skiers calling me, asking about their knees, hips,” Vonn told SI.

Vonn shared that she felt disappointed with the viewpoints of certain individuals. She also mentioned that the outdated mindsets do not deter her. She has 20 World Cup globes and most wins at Lake Louise, Canada.

