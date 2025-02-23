Lindsey Vonn shares glimpses into her intense training session involving weightlifting and core workouts

The three-time Olympic medalist and legendary alpine skier, Lindsey Vonn, has made a successful comeback from retirement. At 40, she aims to conquer more titles with her rejuvenated health and has recently shared a glimpse of her weightlifting hardcore training session.

Lindsey Vonn has collected multiple accomplishments throughout her prominent career. The skier holds eight World Championship medals and twenty World Cup globes. She has returned to competitive skiing after a hiatus of six years and is aiming to reach a higher position within the competitions. The four-time Olympian with 82 World Cup wins has recently shared glimpses of her core training and weightlifting session via her Instagram story.

She captioned her training sessions, mentioning:

“Pre-travel lift…@projectrock.”

“Balance mixed with some country.”

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story | Credits IG/lindseyvonn

Considered as one of the greatest alpine skiers, she was seen engaging in multiple exercises throughout the session. Vonn recently concluded her 2025 World Alpine Ski Championships campaign and clinched 16th position in the team event with notable skier AJ Hurt. In the women’s downhill event, she secured the 15th spot.

Vonn was able to return to skiing after her successful partial knee replacement. The reason behind her retirement was due to sustaining injuries throughout her career. After returning to action in December last year, she captured the 14th position in the Super-G in St. Moritz and the sixth spot in St. Anton. In Super-G event in Austria, Vonn improved her rankings and finished in the fourth spot.

Lindsey Vonn shares her take on her adrenaline-fueled journey

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi Fis Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Downhill Training - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn has become one of the greatest alpine skiers in the history of the sport and is now pursuing more accolades to add to her prestigious career. She started pursuing her interest in skiing when she was three years old and began competing at the age of seven. During an interview with the BBC, she mentioned what keeps her engaged in skiing.

“Adrenaline is kind of like oxygen for me. I need it. The hardest thing in this next chapter of life without ski racing is I've had to try to figure out a way to find that excitement and adventure without racing downhill. Adrenaline is something I feed off of. It’s what gets me going. I need a challenge, something to push me. Life without ski racing is pretty boring, to be honest,” Lindsey Vonn told BBC.

Vonn has a total of 18 World Cup wins at Lake Louise, Canada and after her prominent feats, the venue is now known as Lake Lindsey as per FIS. She has three medals from the World Junior Championships and has also established her foundation, which aims to provide scholarships and financial aid to girls from underserved communities.

