"I have the ability to do exactly what Tom Brady did" - Lindsey Vonn makes bold claim about her skiing comeback after disappointing start

Legendary Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn has returned to ski racing after securing numerous accomplishments throughout her iconic career. She has recently shared her thoughts on older athletes and how they are analyzed using outdated mindsets and beliefs.

The skier with 82 World Cup victories and eight medals from World Championships, has made an impressive comeback at 40 and is aiming for higher goals considering her rejuvenated career. During an interview with Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated, Vonn expressed her thoughts on how athletes should not be judged by their age and that their skill set and knowledge give them a greater edge than the rest of their competitors.

She said:

“Age is not an indication these days of whether an athlete can be successful or not. The biggest question is, do they have the skill? Do they have the knowledge? Brady was the smartest quarterback in history. That knowledge has value. And, in ski racing, it’s similar.

"I have been racing for a lot longer than a lot of [my competitors] have been alive. I have a lot more knowledge. And that is meaningful. I have the ability to put those things together and do exactly what Tom did.”

Lindsey Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist and has 20 World Cup titles. She also has three medals from the World Junior Championships and returned to competitive racing last year. She finished in 14th spot at the Super-G in St. Moritz and attained the 6th position in St. Anton.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on receiving motivation and positive influence from her dad

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi Fis Alpine World Ski Championships - Previews - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn is considered one of the greatest alpine skiers. She started skiing when she was three years old and was tutored by her father, a former skier and her grandfather. Vonn shared her thoughts on receiving correct guidance and motivation from her father via the “Unfiltered Waters” podcast.

“My dad took me seriously and believed in me and really guided me through that process because he had been a ski racer before; he just was injured when he was 18 years old and at that time, when you blow your knee out, you were done, done. My dad really, really helped me and was someone that really helped me with my motivation,” she shared. [7:38 onwards]

Vonn was nine years old when she took part in her first international competition. At the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, the distinguished skier made her Olympic debut. She also etched her name in history by securing 18 wins at Lake Louise.

