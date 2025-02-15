"Doesn't mean that it's easy or not lonely at times"- Lindsey Vonn gives honest take as she reflects on challenges amid return to competitive skiing

One of the most decorated Alpine ski racers, Lindsey Vonn, has recently shared her thoughts revolving around the competitive limitations she is faring through in her career. At the age of 40, she has made a comeback to skiing racing to win more prestigious titles.

Ad

The three-time Olympic medalist has directed her goals toward reaching the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Vonn also underwent successful knee replacement surgery, which allowed her to return to sports. Vonn also invests her time in her foundation, which aims to provide scholarships and other opportunities to girls from underserved communities. She is also a philanthropist and an entrepreneur. According to People magazine, Vonn expressed her thoughts on handling the challenges she has faced with her comeback.

Ad

Trending

“I think with everything that's going on in my life, I sometimes have to keep reminding myself that it's a tough road, but I'm doing what I love to do and I'm very lucky to be able to do it. But it doesn't mean that it's easy, and doesn't mean that it's not lonely at times,” Vonn said.

Ad

In December 2024, after returning to the snow, she finished in the 14th position in the Super-G in St. Moritz. In her World Cup downhill race, she clinched the sixth position in St. Anton. At Super G, she came fourth. Vonn recently concluded the 2025 World Alpine Ski Championships with a 16th position in the team combined event. In women’s downhill, she clinched the 15th position.

Lindsey Vonn shares her thoughts on her journey of mental health

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi Fis Alpine World Ski Championships - Previews - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most successful American ski racers. During her appearance in “The Squeeze” podcast in 2022, Vonn shared her experiences around mental health and reflected on her journey, including the rising awareness of the topic and her viewpoints.

Ad

Ad

“So many athletes have been so vocal about it and there's so much less stigma to it. The notion that if you're successful that means you're automatically happy is finally going away. Success doesn't mean you're happy and trophies and gold medals that doesn't make you happy. I think that understanding is finally becoming more better received and better known and just much better place than when I started talking about it.” She shared [21:51 onwards].

Lindsey Vonn achieved multiple accolades throughout her career, including 82 World Cup wins, eight World Championship medals, three World Junior Championship medals, and twenty World Cup Globes. She has also secured 18 wins at Lake Louise, successfully etching a record in the history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback