"Greatest wins aren’t just on the slopes" - Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known on spending time with kids amid competitive skiing return

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts after spending time with children at Aiglon College's Junior and senior skiing school in Switzerland. As part of her Lindsey Vonn Foundation, she also announced a scholarship program for the students.

The skiing star visited Switzerland on Thursday following a disappointing campaign at the 2025 World Championships. On Friday, she shared pictures from the trip and could be spotted sharing candid moments with the students on a skiing course.

The 40-year-old also penned a heartwarming note, claiming that the passion of the kids for the sport had left her inspired.

"Spending time with the kids at @aiglonswitzerland always leaves me feeling inspired! Seeing their passion for skiing and learning reminds me that the greatest wins aren’t just on the slopes but in helping others grow," Vonn said.

"It’s been a busy couple of days running drills with the Junior Academy, coaching Year 11 groups, and even heading up the mountain with the youngest students for their Mountain School day," she added.

The three-time Olympic medalist also took pride in distributing the scholarship to the students, writing:

"I’m also so proud to see the @lindseyvonnfoundation scholarship at Aiglon coming to life, giving young athletes the chance to chase their dreams both on and off the slopes! Can’t wait to be back again soon. 🎿🏔️😁"

Vonn came out of retirement last December after undergoing partial knee replacement surgery earlier that year. She hasn't found much success yet, recording just one top-five finish so far.

"I wish I could have done better, but I didn’t" - Lindsey Vonn on World Championships

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi Fis Alpine World Ski Championships - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most decorated skiers in World Championships history and returned to the circuit after a six-year gap last week. However, she was far from her best form and skied out early in the opening Super-G race, finishing 15th in the downhill and 16th in the combined team event.

The 40-year-old was understandably disappointed in her performance, and the criticism of it, she said hurt her.

"I’m not gonna lie; these past few weeks have been tough. I love skiing and that’s the only reason I came back to this sport… but there have been so many negative voices. People who don’t believe in me. People who say I’m too old and slow. People who question my character. People who tell me to move over because my time is up….I know they are only a few voices out of many…. But it still hurts. I try to be strong, but I’m not always strong. I am human," Lindsey wrote in an Instagram post

She added:

"I wish I could have done better, but I didn’t. I did my best with what I had. And I know I don’t handle every situation perfectly… because I’m very far from perfect. But I do care. Probably too much. Which is why my emotions get the best of me sometimes.”

However, Vonn also made it clear that she was not giving up and would fight for her dream of a fifth Winter Olympic Games next year in Cortina. She will also be in action this season with races at the FIS World Cup in Kvitfjell, Norway, and the FIS Ski World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Utah.

