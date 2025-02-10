Lindsey Vonn sends 2-word message to Olympian AJ Hurt before their team-up at Ski World Championships

The three-time Olympic medalist, Lindsey Vonn, has recently shared her reaction to being paired with one-time Olympian alpine skier AJ Hurt. Vonn, who has made her comeback to the snow, expressed her thoughts in an Instagram post.

One of the greatest alpine skiers of all time, Lindsey Vonn is marching ahead for another win at the 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, which will take place in Saalbach. For the team combined, she will participate in the event with two-time U.S. Alpine Champion, AJ Hurt. After the pair announcement, Vonn summed up her reaction in two words. She said:

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn’s Instagram story | Credits - IG/lindseyvonn

“Let’s go AJ”

AJ Hurt was the US Junior Alpine Champion in 2018 and has six top-five career finishes (US Championships), including two second-position finishes (US Championships). The talented skier pursued her passion for the sport from a young age and participated in the 2020 World Cup in the Courchevel giant slalom, attaining the 18th position.

Last year, Hurt achieved a third podium finish in the Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, World Cup Slalom race. She also achieved third place during the giant slalom Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Soldeu.

Vonn is the eight-time medalist of the World Championship and has amassed prestigious records throughout her prominent career. The 40-year-old, who has returned from retirement to pursue more success also has 20 World Cup globes. She is one of the six women skiers to have World Cup wins in all five alpine skiing events.

Lindsey Vonn on her profound admiration for skiing and revival with knee replacement

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Downhill Training - Source: Getty

In 2019, Vonn announced her retirement from skiing and the reason behind that decision was multiple injuries sustained throughout her career. However, with her successful knee replacement, she came back last year in December. Recently, Vonn has shared her thoughts on her love for the sport and her comeback, which was made possible with her surgery, via CBC Sports.

“The joy never left like the love never left but the pain was something I had been managing for such a long period of time that it was hard to get out of that expectation and that's why you know this knee replacement has been so amazing because my life has totally changed, it's not just skiing it's everything that I do.”

She also mentioned that with her improved mobility, her mental health has also “drastically changed,” and her life “in general” has been positively upgraded.

