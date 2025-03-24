Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known after ‘fighting her way back’ to first World Cup podium since skiing return

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently shared her feelings after clinching second place in the Super-G event at the FIS Ski World Cup stop in Sun Valley, USA. Notably, this was also Vonn's first podium after returning to the slopes from retirement last year.

Vonn clocked a run time of 1:13.64 to finish second in this event, just behind Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, who bagged first place with a time of 1:12.35. Italy's Federica Brignone finished third (1:13.68).

Following this podium, Vonn shared a post on her Instagram handle to express her happiness about getting back on the podium after a tough and valiant fight throughout the season. Additionally, Vonn also sent her gratitude to her supporters for keeping their faith in her. She wrote:

"I DID IT!!!! 🥈P2‼️After everything I’ve been through, I fought my way back on to the podium!! I can’t even start to describe what this means to me… I have been overwhelmed with emotion and support from so many people. I want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me! Going to enjoy this moment and reflect. More soon!"

In her post, Lindsey Vonn also made a special mention of the venue for the race, Sun Valley, and thanked the crowd for the support she received.

Lindsey Vonn speaks out about her critics after first podium amid her comeback

Lindsey Vonn celebrating her podium finish in Sun Valley, USA (Image via: Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts regarding proving people wrong with her first FIS Ski World Cup podium in Sun Valley. In an interview after her race, Vonn said that she likes to perform under pressure and she wanted to give it her all in the last few races of this season.

She also said that several critics have remarked that she doesn't have the same sharpness after her comeback and she has proved them wrong with her performance. She said (via NBC Sports.com):

"I usually do better when the pressure’s higher. It’s the last race of the season. I just put it all on the line. This is the level that I know I can ski. I know I can even do better than that. It’s been a rough season of people saying that I can’t, that I’m too old, that I’m not good enough anymore. I think I proved everyone wrong."

During the conversation, Lindsey Vonn also stated that amid all the criticism since her comeback, it was very difficult for her to stay optimistic.

