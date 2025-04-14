After struggling with her health for 10 years, Lindsey Vonn achieves special milestone in comeback season

Lindsey Vonn achieved a special milestone in over ten years as she embarked on her off-season training weeks after registering her first World Cup podium performance after coming out of retirement. The American skier revealed that she had completed her first Spring training camp in over ten years, as she was not fit enough to train in this season over the years.

Ad

The 40-year-old came out of retirement to compete in the 2024-25 Alpine skiing season and expressed her desire to participate in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in 2026. Despite struggling in her initial races, Vonn expressed her goal to enjoy skiing and improve her performances as the season progressed.

Lindsey Vonn finally registered her first podium position by finishing second in super-G at the World Cup Finals in Idaho. Soon, she went to Italy for a Spring training camp and expressed her elation on completing the camp for the first time in over 10 years.

Ad

Trending

Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts on Instagram about how times have changed and revealed that she felt great before transitioning to her summer training block.

"Spring training camp ✔️ this is probably the first time I’ve been able do to a spring camp in over 10 years…. I’ve never been healthy enough at this time of year to do it… my how things have changed!! " she wrote.

Ad

"Thank you @visit_schwemmalm for the insane training and @dominikparisfor letting us train in your town and inviting us into your home. Your trophy case is nuts! There’s too many Kitzbühel trophies to count! Made a lot of progress with my equipment so I feel good heading into the summer training block. Now it’s time to get jacked in the gym!! LFG 💪🏻💪🏻" she added.

Ad

Ad

Furthermore, she thanked her coaches and sponsors for their support and raised anticipation to train in the gym in the summer.

Lindsey Vonn on her journey from undergoing a surgery to a World Cup podium finish

Lindsey Vonn gets emotional at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn reflected on her journey over the past year in a detailed Instagram post. The American athlete revealed how life can completely transform in a year. A year ago, she was recovering from her partial knee replacement surgery with the only goal of being pain-free.

Ad

She successfully recovered from the partial knee replacement surgery and made a comeback in the professional Alpine skiing circuit. Moreover, she was healthier and stronger compared to a long time ago.

"One year ago, I was lying in bed, recovering from a partial knee replacement surgery. My only goal was to be pain free, so it’s pretty wild to look back and see the work and steps that led me back to ski racing," she wrote.

Furthermore, she urged people going through struggles to persevere through tough times and never stop believing in themselves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More