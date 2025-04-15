Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known as she compares comeback with 'entirely new book'

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn revealed her feelings while making her comeback to the sport for the 2024-25 season. Vonn is regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers ever, winning numerous medals on the international stage. After retiring in 2019 due to injuries, Vonn returned to competitive skiing in late 2024.

Vonn made her Olympic debut at the age of 17 in 2002. She is a 4-time Olympian, and has 8 World Championship medals. At the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, she became the first U.S. woman to win gold in the downhill. She has 82 World Cup wins and is the second-most successful woman in World Cup history.

In an interview with Esquire Magazine, Vonn discussed how she made her comeback and her feelings going through the entire process. She revealed that she approached her comeback with no pressure, having achieved numerous accolades already.

"When I opened this door, to the comeback, I felt like it was not really a new chapter but an entirely new book,” she explained. “I feel no expectation. I feel no pressure.”

Vonn also said that she aims to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Following that, she plans to retire for good.

“Skiing has given me everything in my life, and it’s also taken almost everything. It’s interesting that I love something so much that has hurt me so much. It’s my first love. I’m not looking to be married to it. I’m just looking to have it be in my life in a way that makes me happy,” she added.

Vonn recently became the oldest female Alpine ski racer to step on the podium of a World Cup race.

Lindsey Vonn is at her first Spring training camp since making comeback

Lindsey Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn is on the comeback trail and recently managed to grab a second-place finish in a World Cup super-G race on March 24th. The race was won by Swiss international Lara Gut-Behrami. Vonn is an alpine skiing veteran and is looking to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Vonn recently shared that she was able to train in her first spring training camp in over 10 years. The Olympic gold medal winner took to Instagram to share a few images, writing:

"this is probably the first time I’ve been able do to a spring camp in over 10 years…. I’ve never been healthy enough at this time of year to do it… my how things have changed!!"

Lindsey Vonn made her comeback to competitive skiing after undergoing knee replacement surgery and is making a remarkable push for the Winter Olympics.

