"Not all progress is visible"- Lindsey Vonn reveals her mindset amid aim to compete in the upcoming Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn opened up about her mindset as she aimed to compete at the upcoming Winter Olympics in 2026. The American skier shared that she focuses on making small improvements every day with the foresight of her long-term goals, which helps her to develop self-confidence as well as the belief that she can achieve her target.

The former World Cup champion shocked the skiing world when she announced her decision to make a professional comeback nearly six years after her retirement. Lindsey Vonn had undergone a partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024 and returned to the slopes after undergoing a rehabilitation and recovery program.

The 40-year-old struggled during her first few races but showcased steady improvements and eventually registered her first podium position by finishing second at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley. As she continued her preparations for her upcoming races with the goal of competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn opened up about her mindset on her official Instagram account.

Vonn revealed that she was inspired by Kaizen, a method of making incremental improvements every day such that they add up over time and eventually leads to a major transformation in the long term.

"Not all progress is visible. I try to get 1% better every day. It’s not always the big steps but it’s the hundreds of little steps you take every day that eventually add up. So even if you don’t notice improvement, keep trying to make the little steps. You’ll get there, trust me 💪🏻" she wrote.

